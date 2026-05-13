CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced $3.35 million in federal funding to two Calgary organizations for projects supporting crime prevention among Indigenous communities.

The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) will receive $1.25 million under the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) for a project supporting Indigenous youth at risk of involvement in crime or gangs. Delivered through the USAY Indigenous Youth Centre, the project builds life skills, supports mental health and wellness, and strengthens cultural identity through activities rooted in Indigenous traditions in a safe and welcoming environment. USAY also helps youth and families address immediate needs and connect to appropriate supports.

The Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary will receive $2.1 million under the Aboriginal Community Safety Development Contribution Program (ACSDCP)'s Indigenous Community Corrections Initiative (ICCI) for a project supporting Indigenous men and women reintegrating into the community after incarceration or probation. The 24‑week program combines Elder‑guided group sessions, cultural and outdoor activities rooted in Indigenous traditions, and one‑on‑one help for participants to improve their wellbeing and successfully reintegrate into their communities.

The CPAF supports evidence‑based projects that address known risk factors associated with crime among vulnerable people, focusing on youth aged six to 30 and high-risk offenders. The ACSDCP funds Indigenous organizations, Indigenous governments and municipalities, and post-secondary institutions to create community safety solutions that respond to the specific needs and priorities of Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Supporting community‑led solutions is key to preventing crime and building safer communities. These investments will help Indigenous communities in Calgary access culturally grounded programs that strengthen wellbeing, build skills, and support positive paths forward. I'm proud to see local organizations leading this important work."



-- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"The Seven Feathers Project is a powerful example of Indigenous-led solutions in action. By centering culture, land-based learning, and community connection, it empowers youth to develop a strong sense of identity, belonging, and purpose."

-- Leeanne Ireland, Executive Director, Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth

"This significant investment of more than $2.1 million from Public Safety Canada is a testament to the power of partnership and the success of Indigenous-led solutions. At the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, we have seen that when we align federal support with the wisdom of our Elders, we create a transformative path for our relatives navigating the justice system. This funding allows us to scale our impact, providing a culturally grounded journey of healing and accountability that strengthens the safety and spirit of our entire community. We are proud to work alongside the Government of Canada to deliver a program that honors our traditions while achieving meaningful, long-term results."

-- Shane Gauthier, Director, Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary



Quick Facts

As part of the implementation plan for the Federal Framework for Reducing Recidivism, funding awarded under the ICCI supports grassroots efforts that offer alternative measures to incarceration or are working to reintegrate justice-involved Indigenous Peoples.

The CPAF is part of the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports evidence-based interventions to address known risk and protective factors associated with crime among vulnerable populations, particularly children, youth, and high-risk offenders.

The Government of Canada takes a comprehensive approach to public safety through investments to combat crime and increase community safety:

Investing $1.5 billion over the past 10 years to strengthen law enforcement and gang prevention programs, most notably the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence and the planned renewal of the Building Safer Communities Fund, for up to $157.5 million over the next three years, to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. Introducing legislation to disrupt criminal networks, provide law enforcement with more tools to keep our borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, illegal fentanyl, extortion and illicit financing. These include the newly introduced Bill C-22, an Act to keep Canadians safe, the recently passed Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act (Bill C-12), and the proposed Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), which would make bail harder to obtain and impose tougher sentences for extortion-related offences. Investing $1.7 billion (Budget 2025) to strengthen the RCMP's response to transnational organized crime, financial crime, and money laundering, while enhancing intelligence and national security capacity. Hiring 1000 additional Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) personnel to strengthen border management and enforcement capacity, and 1000 new RCMP personnel to increase federal policing capacity across Canada to combat crime – including online fraud , money laundering, online child sexual exploitation, and organized criminal networks that threaten Canada's economic and national security. Establishing a new Financial Crimes Agency to be Canada's lead enforcement agency against financial crimes. Combatting firearms-related crime and violence including through the implementation of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) which will remove dangerous, assault-style firearms from Canadian communities, implementing mandatory licence refusal for those suspected of domestic violence or stalking, restricting access to handguns, and launching a comprehensive review of Canada's firearms classification regime. To help address the high rate of hate-related crimes, the Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $75 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, to Public Safety Canada for the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP). The CCSP has been helping Canadians feel safer by providing funding for communities at risk of hate-motivated incidents to enhance their security measures, including in places of worship, schools, community centres, and other institutions. Hosting summits on extortion in Surrey, B.C. and Brampton, Ontario, bringing together federal, provincial, and municipal leaders, along with law enforcement partners, including the CBSA and RCMP, to strengthen coordination and advance integrated efforts to disrupt cross‑border criminal networks and protect local businesses and residents.



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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]