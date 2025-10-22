OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced funding through the Canadian Consumer Protection Initiative (CCPI) to support over 25 consumer-related projects. The program helps strengthen consumer trust in the marketplace, as CCPI funding enables not-for-profit and consumer organizations to conduct research, develop tools and carry out campaigns that address a wide range of consumer issues.

The funded projects will explore critical consumer protection issues, focusing on affordability, sustainable consumption, and challenges within the retail and finance industries. In addition to research, some projects will deliver communications and awareness activities to better engage and inform Canadians.

Canadian consumers relay on strong advocacy groups to champion their interests in an increasingly complex marketplace. These investments support the Government of Canada's commitment to enhancing affordability, transparency and consumer empowerment, ensuring Canadians can make informed choices in the marketplace.

"Today's investments support independent research and strong consumer advocacy. Our government is ensuring Canadians have access to reliable information and a stronger voice in the marketplace. Canadian consumers are at the heart of our government's plan to build a resilient Canadian economy."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The Government of Canada has committed to an annual budget of up to $5 million to support the projects selected through the CCPI 2025–2027 open call for proposals.

The funding helps not-for-profit and consumer organizations conduct independent research, build capacity, extend their reach and represent Canadians' interests more effectively.

The CCPI is managed by the Office of Consumer Affairs at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

