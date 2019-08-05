Government of Canada invests in a women's organization in Gaspésie

CHANDLER, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing in a women's organization in Gaspésie.

La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin will receive $220,530 to develop strategic planning, including action and succession plans to improve its programs and services to reflect the needs of those impacted by domestic violence and gender inequalities in Pabos and the Gaspésie areas.

This organization is among the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.



"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations in Gaspésie grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"It's crucial that the resources we make available in our community are relevant, accessible, and genuinely helpful to survivors of domestic violence. We are proud to support La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin and help them re-evaluate and reconfigure the services they provide to better serve the real-life needs of people in Gaspésie."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue

Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"Today's world is evolving at such a rapid rate – and to continue to provide survivors of domestic violence with the best supports possible, we must evolve along with it. We are eager to make the changes we need to adapt our services to address the most important issues. We are very thankful to have the opportunity provided by the Government of Canada to step back from our busy daily work and do so."

Hélène Vandette, Director

La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million a year.

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total a year. This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Gaspésie Project

Today's announcement in Chandler, Québec, profiled an organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin



Project title: AMIR: Act, Manage, Innovate, Renew [AGIR (Accompagner, Gérer, Innover, Renouveler)]

Funding amount: $220,530

La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin will improve the resources it offers to survivors of domestic violence. It will determine key areas for development and create action and succession plans to address gaps in the organization and enable it to reposition itself to better deal with issues that result from domestic violence.

Originally created in 1981 as the "Comité pour l'avancement des femmes gaspésiennes," La maison d'aide et d'hébergement Blanche-Morin is a shelter and service provider for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. It offers a variety of resources and information, including intervention, social, medical, legal, and documentation services.

