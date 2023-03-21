BELLEVILLE, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Neil Ellis, Mayor of the City of Belleville, announced a federal investment of more than $150,000 to conduct a battery electric bus feasibility study and build a fleet transition plan project for the City of Belleville.

The study and plan will allow the City of Belleville to evaluate its readiness to transition to zero-emission buses. Once complete, the study will provide the City with a plan to guide its procurement of buses and charging infrastructure.

Through the electrification of their bus fleets, communities are fighting climate change while creating jobs and supporting the Canadian manufacturing sector.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Zero-emission transit is vital in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net-zero by 2050. This funding will lay the groundwork for the City of Belleville to transition to a zero-emission bus fleet. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to improve the quality of life of all Canadians."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Being able to provide residents with more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options is crucial. As a City, we strive to reduce the impact our services have on the environment and zero-emission public transit will advance our efforts just that much further. I would like to thank our partners at the federal level for their support and we look forward to moving ahead with this exciting project."

His Worship Neil Ellis, Mayor of the City of Belleville

The Government of Canada is contributing $156,467 million to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund.

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund. The $2.75-billion Zero Emission Transit Fund is accepting applications under both its Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying public transit systems and school transportation, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

Zero Emission Transit Fund is accepting applications under both its Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying public transit systems and school transportation, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. These public transit investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

