Government of Canada invests $230,000 in two projects supporting women and families in New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone has the right to live free from violence. However, many people in Canada continue to experience violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. This issue has only been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic in communities across the country. That's why the Government of Canada is collaborating with organizations that provide continued support and empower women and families, Indigenous peoples, and underrepresented people, ensuring that everyone can feel safe and live a life free of violence.

Today Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $200,000 to support the New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council and $30,000 to support the NB Champions for Child Rights Inc. Both are dedicated and impactful organizations that work tirelessly to end gender-based violence in Canada.

This funding will help both organizations increase access to supports for underserved populations in the region. The New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council is working towards establishing a crisis Helpline (1-833-MMI-FIND) across Eastern provinces for Indigenous people facing the compounded impacts of both the COVID-19 pandemic, and the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. NB Champions for Child Rights Inc. will develop an implementation plan to increase access to culturally sensitive and gender inclusive programs and create supports for underserved populations in the province as they continue the healing journey from the effects of gender-based violence.

Much work remains to be done to address gender-based violence in our country. The Government of Canada continues to work together with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, service providers, victims, survivors and experts to ensure anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter who they are or where they live.

Quote

"Ensuring women, children, Indigenous peoples and underrepresented populations feel safer in their own communities is a top priority for the Government of Canada. These two important projects will ensure that there is consistent and reliable access to the critical supports and services needed to ensure victims and survivors of gender-based violence can continue their healing journey here in New Brunswick. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has directly supported 400 projects just like these across the country. I am extremely grateful to these dedicated organizations for their tireless work towards creating a safer Canada as we are rebuilding strong communities."

Jenica Atwin – Member of Parliament for Fredericton

Quick facts

Since November 2015 , Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) has supported a total of over 400 projects working to address and prevent gender-based violence (GBV) with over $149 million in funding.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) has supported a total of over 400 projects working to address and prevent gender-based violence (GBV) with over in funding. In June 2020 , Canada was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19.

, was recognized by CARE as having the most gender-responsive plan to address COVID-19. To ensure that anyone facing gender-based violence has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live, Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking.

over five years to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes increased funding for initiatives to end human trafficking. Since November 2015 , Women and Gender Equality Canada has provided total funding of over $95 million to more than 200 organizations working to achieve equity for Indigenous women and girls, commemorate the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+, as well as encourage Indigenous women's innovations, entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. Of this, over $13 million has supported 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada has provided total funding of over to more than 200 organizations working to achieve equity for Indigenous women and girls, commemorate the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+, as well as encourage Indigenous women's innovations, entrepreneurial spirit and leadership. Of this, over has supported 110 projects through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commemoration Fund. On June 3, 2021 , the Core Working Group of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People in response to the issues raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

