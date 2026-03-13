PrairiesCan investment backs entrepreneurship support program

SASKATOON, SK, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Small businesses are the backbone of the Prairie economy and starting a business from scratch can be challenging. New entrepreneurs often face hurdles like understanding their market, developing a solid business plan, securing financing, obtaining the right license, and risks that could stop their business before it even starts.

Government of Canada investment supports new entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced funding of $910,000 through PrairiesCan for the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority Inc. (SREDA) to support entrepreneurs and startups under SK Startup Institute.

SK Startup Institute has a strong track record of support for entrepreneurs. With personalized guidance from experienced advisors, and access to essential tools and information, the organization helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses across Saskatchewan.

Today's investment will help them provide early-stage entrepreneurship assistance over the next two years in Regina, Saskatoon, and across the province. Services include one-on-one advising, workshops, training, and entrepreneurship-focused events. To accommodate as many entrepreneurs as possible in all communities and sectors, services are provided through multiple delivery channels including in-person, by phone and video conference, and online.

Quotes

"Great businesses often start with a simple idea -- but getting from that idea to opening your doors isn't always easy. That's why we're helping more people across Saskatchewan turn those innovative new ideas into real businesses. By connecting Saskatchewan entrepreneurs with practical advice, mentorship, and resources, this program will help to create opportunity in rural and urban communities across the province."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"The Prairies have always been defined by a can-do, get-it-done attitude. That spirit is reflected in the entrepreneurs and innovators building businesses and creating opportunities in communities across the region. Organizations like SREDA and the SK Startup Institute play an important role in nurturing that entrepreneurial drive by giving people the tools, mentorship, and connections they need to succeed. Through investments like this, Canada's new government is helping strengthen the Prairie economy and build a stronger country for everyone."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Every successful business starts with someone willing to take a chance on an idea. Through SK Startup Institute, we help entrepreneurs turn those ideas into real businesses with practical guidance, connections, and support. We're grateful for PrairiesCan's investment, which allows us to reach founders across Saskatchewan as they build businesses that create jobs, strengthen our economy, and expand opportunity"

–Erin Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, SREDA

"Starting and growing a business comes with a lot of unknowns. Working with SK Startup Institute helped us navigate the early stages of building our business and connect with the right resources along the way, giving us the confidence to move forward. Having an organization that supports entrepreneurs at every stage makes a big difference for businesses like ours."

–Edgar Payen, Co-Owner, The Sure O's Co.

Quick facts

Based on past success, SK Startup Institute expects to continue assisting approximately 1,250 entrepreneurs per year across all sectors and engaging in over 3,000 business support interactions annually, helping businesses move from idea stage to active operations and growth.

Over the next two years under this project, SK Startup Institute expects to train 1,200 participants, provide 6,000 business advisory services, and serve 2,500 different clients.

This project is supported by funding under PrairiesCan and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) Program. The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Terra Penner, Director, Operations, SREDA, [email protected], 306-664-0720