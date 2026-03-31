Regional Tariff Response Initiative Investments will help Alberta businesses expand, innovate, and strengthen economic resilience

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The global economy is more uncertain, with tariffs and trade disruptions putting pressure on businesses, supply chains, and workers in Alberta and across Canada. In response, the Government of Canada is supporting businesses in their efforts to adapt and meet this moment.

Government of Canada investing in tariff-affected Alberta businesses to drive trade expansion and market growth (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced a combined federal investment of more than $7 million through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) for five Edmonton-based organizations. This includes $3.5 million for the Alberta Chambers of Commerce to deliver strategic trade missions as well as initiatives to support more efficient supply chains for tariff-impacted businesses, initially targeting the manufacturing and value-added agriculture sectors. Together, these investments will support projects focused on trade expansion, advanced manufacturing, production growth, and digitization to help businesses strengthen supply chains, boost productivity, and pursue new opportunities in domestic and international markets.

These investments will help Alberta businesses respond to tariff-related trade disruptions and grow in a changing global economy. They will also support stronger domestic capacity, improve competitiveness, and position Alberta firms for long-term success while creating good jobs here at home.

Through programs like RTRI, the Government of Canada is focused on helping businesses move from reliance to resilience. By working with trusted partners, strengthening domestic capacity, and supporting trade diversification, the federal government is helping build a more secure and competitive economy in Alberta and across the Prairies.

Quotes

"Alberta businesses are working hard to adapt to a more uncertain global economy. Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, Canada's new government is helping them move from reliance to resilience. Businesses across our province have the talent and drive to compete globally, but in a more uncertain world they need the right tools and support to reach new markets, strengthen supply chains, build up domestic capacity, and keep growing. That is exactly what these investments will help do while creating good jobs and positioning Alberta for long-term economic success along the way."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Helping Alberta businesses adapt to tariff impacts is critical -- and so is building for the future. By strengthening domestic trade and connecting firms to new markets and partners across the Prairies, this project will boost productivity and open up new opportunities for long-term growth. Greater visibility across regional supply chains will help businesses discover untapped potential here at home."

–Shauna Feth, President and CEO, Alberta Chambers of Commerce

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1-billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

The Prairies generate nearly 25% of Canada's GDP and are central to Canada's economic strength and future competitiveness.

These projects are expected to create 174 jobs.

Backgrounder

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) in the Prairie provinces, is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains from the impacts of tariffs. RTRI strengthens the competitiveness of impacted small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by helping them adopt innovative technologies to boost productivity and competitiveness and build more resilient supply chains. The RTRI application portal remains open for tariff affected businesses.

Today, PrairiesCan announced non-repayable RTRI investments for the following five projects in Edmonton, representing a total federal investment of $7,464,217:

Alberta Chambers of Commerce

Deliver domestic trade missions and supply chain and productivity enhancing activities for small- and medium-sized businesses. This project will initially target tariff-impacted businesses in the manufacturing and value-added agriculture sectors to reduce interprovincial trade barriers, strengthen supply chains, and position Prairie businesses for global success. PrairiesCan is investing $3.5 million in this project.

Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd.

Integrate advanced process sensors and machine learning into the manufacturing and repair of complex metal components. This project will support transformative growth of Apollo's manufacturing capacity through seamless integration of data-driven decision-making and automation to create efficiencies and reduce production costs. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

Cast Steel Products

Enhance operational capacity and manufacturing processes to expand domestic and international sales of Canadian-made steel components used in mining operations. Productivity investments and the adoption of AI tools will improve cost efficiency, competitiveness, and production output. PrairiesCan is investing $964,217 in this project

Demir Engineering Ltd.

Acquire advanced manufacturing equipment and develop processes to efficiently and reliably produce a new alloy product line in Alberta. This project will position Demir as a Canadian supplier for industrial customers in the mining, energy, aerospace, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

RAM Elevators & Lifts Inc.

Digitize product manufacturing, diversify markets, and build supply chain resilience. This project will improve productivity, expand markets, and strengthen supply chains to reduce exposure to tariffs by focusing on large dealers, digitization of product drawings and designs, and a new client support team. PrairiesCan is investing $1 million in this project.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]