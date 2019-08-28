Government of Canada investing in safety at the Trail Regional Airport

TRAIL, BC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, visited the Trail Regional Airport today to highlight the recent completion of two safety improvement projects – the rehabilitation of the airside pavement and the purchase of a runway condition reporting system.

The project to rehabilitate the airside pavement included the removal of asphalt on Runway 16-34, the taxiways and Apron A, the excavation of the granular base and the installation of new asphalt and pavement markings.

Well-maintained runways, taxiways and aprons ensures safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and helps protect costly airport safety assets during airport operations.

The runway condition reporting system provides timely, accurate and precise wireless recording and reporting of runway conditions and relays the information directly to aircraft to help ensure safe landings.

Funding of $4,426,845 was provided for these projects through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Quotes

"The Trail Regional Airport is an important hub for residents, businesses and tourists in the West Kootenay region. This investment will help ensure continued safe and reliable operations for aircraft, passengers and flight crews, while supporting tourism and social and economic development in the region."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan

Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Trail Regional Airport has received more than $4.8 million in ACAP funding for four safety projects, including the rehabilitation of airside pavement; the purchase of a runway condition reporting system; and the replacement of a snowplow truck and runway sweeper.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

