Government of Canada investing in safety at the Mont-Joli Regional Airport

MONT-JOLI, QC, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

Rémi Massé, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Avignon — La Mitis — Matane — Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced a Government of Canada investment of $371,115 to purchase safety equipment for the Mont-Joli Regional Airport. The investment includes the purchase of a loader ($282,900) and a material spreader capable of using wet or dry products ($88, 215). This equipment will assist in maintaining airside pavement surfaces during winter conditions.

Keeping runways, taxiways and aprons free of snow and ice ensures safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and helps protect costly airport safety assets during airport operations.

"The Mont-Joli Airport is an important hub for residents and businesses in this region. These investments help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for Mont-Joli residents, many of whom depend on their local airports not only for personal travel and business, but also for access to specialized and emergency medical care in larger centres."

Rémi Massé

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Avignon — La Mitis — Matane — Matapédia

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well- being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Mont-Joli Regional Airport has received more than $9.4 million in ACAP funding for nine safety projects, including the upgrade of the field electrical centre, rehabilitation of airside pavement and the purchase of new snow-clearing equipment.

