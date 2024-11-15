WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, announced an investment of $96,443 to religious organizations in Windsor through the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP). The recipients of the funding and its breakdown are as follows:

Gracanica Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church - $12,726

St Mary And St Moses Coptic Orthodox Church - $82,446

Congregation Beth El - $1,271

Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to be and feel safe in their communities. These last few years, we've witnessed a rise in hate incidents experienced by many communities. This is unacceptable, and the federal government is taking action to combat hate and protect communities.



On September 24, 2024, the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs announced that the SIP would be replaced and enhanced by the new Canada Community Security Program (CCSP).

The CCSP covers and expands upon the eligible activities under the SIP. Current eligible measures include security equipment and hardware, minor renovations to enhance security, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited third-party licensed security personnel.

Organizations that currently have an application under SIP have been contacted by Public Safety to discuss the status of the application and their option to continue under the CCSP.

Organizations interested in staying informed about the upcoming CCSP Call for Applications are encouraged to subscribe to the National Crime Prevention Strategy mailing list.

"The Government of Canada is steadfast in its commitment to making sure all Canadians feel safe – regardless of where they work, gather and pray. Since 2019, our federal government has invested millions of dollars in Windsor and Essex County to prevent crime, reduce hate-motivated incidents and to create a safer Canada for all. There is more work to be done, but today's announcement is another important step in the right direction for our community."

- Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Since 2007, the Government of Canada has invested over $30 million in over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions.

has invested over in over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions. The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs include the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

Budget 2024 provides $273.6 million over six years starting in 2024-25, with $29.3 million ongoing, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The Action Plan will support community outreach and law enforcement reform, tackle the rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, enhance community security, counter radicalization, and increase support for victims. Budget 2024's additional funding for the CCSP is part of the Budget 2024 investment for this first ever whole-of-federal government Action Plan to prevent and address hate.

