REGINA, SK, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to be and feel safe in their communities. These last few years, we've witnessed a rise in hate incidents experienced by many communities. This is unacceptable, and the federal government is taking action to combat hate and protect communities.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Prairies Economic Development Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced an investment of $111,904 to religious and community organizations in Regina through the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

On September 24, Minister LeBlanc announced the new Canada Community Security Program (CCSP), which replaces and enhances the SIP based on communities' feedback. The first Call for Applications launches October 1, 2024.

Eligible measures include security equipment and hardware, minor renovations to enhance security, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited third-party licensed security personnel.

Organizations that currently have an application under SIP will be contacted by Public Safety to discuss the status of the application and their option to continue under the CCSP.

Quote(s)

"Everyone in Canada deserves to feel safe in their communities. That's why since 2015, we've invested in hundreds of local projects that protect communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes. We are working with community partners to ensure everyone in Canada can continue to live free from fear."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Prairies Economic Development Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

The SIP was originally established in 2007 to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crime through the enhancement of their security infrastructure. This important work will now continue through the CCSP.

Since 2007, the Government of Canada has invested over $30 million in over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions.

has invested over in over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions. The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs include the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

Budget 2024 provides $273.6 million over six years starting in 2024-25, with $29.3 million ongoing, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The Action Plan will support community outreach and law enforcement reform, tackle the rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, enhance community security, counter radicalization, and increase support for victims. Budget 2024's additional funding for the CCSP is part of the Budget 2024 investment for this first ever whole-of-federal government Action Plan to prevent and address hate.

over six years starting in 2024-25, with ongoing, for Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The Action Plan will support community outreach and law enforcement reform, tackle the rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, enhance community security, counter radicalization, and increase support for victims. Budget 2024's additional funding for the CCSP is part of the Budget 2024 investment for this first ever whole-of-federal government Action Plan to prevent and address hate. The organizations receiving funding are not being named at this time for privacy and security reasons.

