OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Chief Government Whip and Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Tosha Rhodenizer, Chief Executive Officer of the RA Centre, announced $2.39 million in funding for energy improvements to the RA Centre in Ottawa.

"The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program promotes the use of innovative, clean solutions to help Canada adapt to a greener, low-carbon economy," said the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. "Retrofits to the RA Centre will reduce the facility's energy usage and lower greenhouse gas emissions, allowing the Centre to provide accessible recreational programs in a modern green facility. Our Government will continue to work with its provincial, territorial, and municipal partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build more resilient and inclusive communities."

"The RA is very excited to be the recipient of Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Grant announced by the Honorable Steven MacKinnon," said Tosha Rhodenizer, Chief Executive Officer, RA Centre. "The $2.39-million grant combined with the expertise of our partners will transform and modernize critical infrastructure in the RA Centre resulting in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by over 40% and will also introduce green technologies creating a campus more resilient to an ever-changing climate. The RA Centre is proud to be leading and supporting the initiatives of the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Grant in the Ottawa area in alignment with the Government of Canada's climate goals."

Through its programming, the RA Centre offers various recreational opportunities to residents of all ages and abilities in the community. Improvements to the facility's energy and heating systems will allow the RA Centre to reduce its energy usage and consumption by an estimated 20.8%, and greenhouse gas emissions by 364 tonnes annually. The project is designed according to sustainability and climate-resiliency principles, aiming to be net-zero by 2030.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The project announced today is funded through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is planned, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is planned, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Bryan Merrett, Director, Partnerships & Engagement, RA Centre, Tel: 613-733-5100 ext. 386, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]