GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing world, Canada's Government is focused on what we control - transforming our economy to one that is stronger, more sustainable, and more independent, built on the skills and expertise of Canada's talented workers. Ensuring the right Employment Insurance (EI) supports are in place to protect workers from global disruptions is crucial to this work.

In March 2025, the government took quick action to introduce a pilot project that improved access to EI for workers whose jobs were impacted by US tariffs.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the Government will further extend beyond April 2026 the three existing temporary EI measures that:

Waive the one-week EI waiting period so that claimants can receive benefits for the first week of their EI claim, softening the shock of an income drop. The extended measure would apply to claims established between March 30, 2025, and October 10, 2026.

so that claimants can receive benefits for the first week of their EI claim, softening the shock of an income drop. The extended measure would apply to claims established between March 30, 2025, and October 10, 2026. Suspend the treatment of monies paid on separation so that claimants can receive EI benefits without having to first exhaust separation payments received from the employer (e.g., severance payments). The extended measure would apply to claims established, or allocations commencing, between March 30, 2025, and October 10, 2026.

so that claimants can receive EI benefits without having to first exhaust separation payments received from the employer (e.g., severance payments). The extended measure would apply to claims established, or allocations commencing, between March 30, 2025, and October 10, 2026. Provide 20 additional weeks of regular benefits for long-tenured workers so that workers who may require more time to find new employment have access to additional weeks of income support. The extended measure would apply to claims starting on or after June 15, 2025, until October 10, 2026.

This six-month extension means reliable and timely EI support will continue for workers in sectors and regions across Canada impacted by the economic impacts of tariffs.

Quote

"The world of work is changing and bringing new challenges, and workers are part of the solution. The EI program remains a critical safety net, designed to be there when Canadians need it most. As we navigate uncertain times, these measures will help workers access the income support they need. Together, we will support Canadian workers and build a stronger, more resilient Canada."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The extension of the tariff support measures is expected to have the following impacts: 632,000 additional claims are expected to benefit from the measure waiving the one-week waiting period; 136,000 additional claims are expected to benefit from the measure suspending the treatment of monies paid on separation; and, 43,500 additional claims are expected to benefit from the measure providing 20 extra weeks for long-tenured workers.

In addition to the three EI temporary measures, additional flexibilities to the Work-Sharing Program introduced in March 2025 were recently extended until March 31, 2027, to allow more businesses and employees to participate in the Program. As of March 14, 2026, and since the start of 2025, roughly 1,500 Work-Sharing applications have been approved for businesses affected by tariffs, covering over 54,000 workers and helping prevent an estimated 20,000 layoffs.

As initially announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in November 2025, employers with active Work-Sharing agreements can now apply for the new Worker Retention Grant, a temporary tariff measure to support businesses as they adapt to changing labour market conditions and help their employees upskill. The Grant allows employers to top up the income of participating employees so they can maintain income levels closer to their normal wages while taking training during their non-work hours, up to approximately 70% of their reduced income.

As part of the Government of Canada's bold measures to protect, build and transform Canadian industries most affected by tariffs and global trade disruptions, six Workforce Alliances are being established to mobilize industry leaders, workers and training institutions around a shared national vision: building a workforce that is skilled, adaptable and ready to meet Canada's economic challenges. They will focus on the following priority areas: Housing and Construction Transportation and Supply Chains Advanced Manufacturing Energy and Electricity Mining and Minerals Care Economy

Through the Government of Canada's $570 million investment in the Workforce Tariff Response, provincial and territorial governments are delivering targeted training and employment services, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience. This federal investment is funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers,

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]