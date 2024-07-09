Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, and Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, announced that eligible children under the age of 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate can apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP).

SUDBURY, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Since its launch, more than 2.1 million seniors have been approved to receive coverage under the Plan and since May 1, more than 250,000 have already received care for services like cleaning, fillings, dentures from close to 12,000 providers.

With applications now open for two new groups of Canadians, another 1.2 million people will have access to improved dental care. This means approximately 938,000 children and close to 183,000 adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate will have more affordable access to the oral health care that they need.

The Government of Canada is also taking action to make it easier for oral health providers including dentists, dental hygienists, denturists or dental specialists, to treat patients and submit CDCP claims. As of July 8, eligible providers in Canada can now provide services to CDCP clients on a claim-by-claim basis without formally signing up.

To limit out-of-pocket costs for CDCP patients, providers seeing a CDCP patient will need to agree to bill Sun Life directly and accept payment for services covered under the CDCP, regardless of how they choose to participate.

If CDCP clients do not already have a provider, they can talk to a dentist, dental hygienist, denturist or dental specialist in their community or consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find a provider.

Successful CDCP applicants will receive a welcome package from Sun Life within approximately three months of their application, which will include an overview of their coverage, their member card, and their coverage start date. Expenses for treatments provided under the CDCP will not be covered prior to the coverage start date.

CDCP patients may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment. Before receiving any services, CDCP patients should always ask their provider about any additional costs that won't be covered by the plan.

Oral health care is an integral part of our overall health. No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for up to nine million Canadians who are estimated to currently not have coverage.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"Expanding applications to children under the age of 18 and to adults with valid Disability Tax Credits will mean that more than one million additional Canadians will have affordable access to the oral health care they need. This is about fairness and making sure people have access to the care they need to be healthy and have the dignity they deserve."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Oral health is crucial for your overall well-being. Applications to the Canadian Dental Care Plan have been seamless with more than two million successful applicants since its launch in December 2023. Our primary goal is to ensure that eligible individuals with disabilities, children under 18, and seniors have access to essential oral health services. Service Canada is fully prepared to deliver high-quality and smooth client service as Canadians continue to apply."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"Canadians with disabilities and youth can now apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan! This will provide almost 1.2 million Canadians with dental coverage, in addition to the 2.1 million seniors who have already received coverage. By asking the very wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes we're delivering historic programs like the Canadian Dental Care Plan that is putting money back in the pockets of Canadians while also making our country fairer for everyone."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Fairness for every generation starts with ensuring every child in Canada has the best start in life. That's why we've made transformative investments such as affordable child care and the Canada Child Benefit. Increasing access to dental health care to all children under 18 builds on our plan to support families and their children across the country, while ensuring every generation can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Today marks another major milestone in ensuring Canadians get better access to affordable dental care. Following the successful rollout of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) for seniors, children and youth under 18 and adults living with a disability are now able to enroll to receive the oral health care they need and deserve. Nobody should have to delay getting essential dental care because they can't pay for it, and the CDCP is changing that."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Individuals who may be eligible for the disability tax credit (DTC) can apply for it with the Canada Revenue Agency, even if they do not have taxable income. Being approved for the DTC can help access other federal programs like the Canadian Dental Care Plan."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of National Revenue

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan is changing lives. So no one has to live with toothaches, gum disease, or old dentures. We're expanding the Plan to help kids under 18 and persons with disabilities get the care they need."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour and Seniors

"As a mom, I understand how crucial regular dental checkups are for our kids. With the expansion of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, more young Canadians will have access to the dental care they need without adding financial stress to their families. This plan is about fairness and giving every child the best start in life. It's about reducing barriers and ensuring a healthier future for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Expanding the Canada Dental Care Plan will provide essential oral health care to countless families in Nickel Belt, Northern Ontario and Canadians across the country. Good oral health is a cornerstone of overall well-being and by removing financial barriers to dental care, we are taking a significant step towards greater health equity and a brighter future for a broader demographic!"

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Ensuring all Canadians have access to essential dental care remains a top priority for our government. Dental care is health care, yet it has been out of reach for far too many. By making dental care more accessible and affordable, we are investing in the long-term health of our communities. Already we've seen the impact of the Canadian Dental Care Plan here in Sudbury, and with the latest expansion of eligibility, even more community members will now have access to critical services."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Quick facts

Eligible seniors aged 65 and over can continue to apply to the CDCP using the online application.

In December 2022 , the Government of Canada launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped more than 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. With the CDB having ended on June 30 th , those parents and guardians are now invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care.

, the Government of launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped more than 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. With the CDB having ended on , those parents and guardians are now invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 will be able to apply online in 2025.

CDCP provider participation is voluntary. Oral health providers eligible to participate and who can bill for services include: dentists denturists dental hygienists dental specialists

Earlier this month, the Government of Canada launched the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF) . This Fund will support projects that aim to improve training and capacity for oral health care providers, connect people to oral health care, and deliver prevention and education efforts to improve oral health.

