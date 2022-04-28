Government of Canada endorses the Declaration for the Future of the Internet

The declaration promotes a shared vision for an open, trusted and secure Internet for all

The Internet is the backbone of the global economy. It allows us to stay connected with our colleagues, friends and loved ones. It is also a powerful enabler of innovation, entrepreneurship, free expression and social change for people all around the world. However, in recent years, the Internet has come under threat from bad actors seeking to undermine these benefits and cause harm. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting an Internet that is open, trusted, interoperable and secure for the benefit of all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced Canada is joining trusted partners in endorsing the Declaration for the Future of the Internet. By signing the declaration, Canada is committing to work with like-minded partners to affirm and promote the shared vision of an open, trusted and secure Internet that fosters democratic values and respect for human rights.

Partners in this declaration are inviting others who share this vision to join in working together, with civil society and other stakeholders, to affirm guiding principles for the future of the global Internet.

In the coming months, Canada will continue to participate in the dialogue with partners on how to fully realize the principles of the declaration.

"Canadians depend on the Internet to work, connect to loved ones, access health and education services, and so much more. It is a powerful tool that is essential to our economy. That's why our government is committing to stand with our allies in support of an Internet that is open, trusted, interoperable and secure. We look forward to continuing this important dialogue and seeing a more democratic and connected world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Canada is joining a diverse set of countries and partners from around the globe in endorsing the Declaration for the Future of the Internet.

The declaration aligns with Canada's Digital Charter, particularly the principles of universal access, data and digital for good, and strong democracy.

