Investment supports SENTRY Water Monitoring, a growing Canadian cleantech company, and will help optimize wastewater treatment and protect the aquatic environment

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's cleantech entrepreneurs are proving their power to take on today's environmental challenges. Working in partnership with innovative companies, the Government of Canada is supporting the growth of a greener economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, announced an investment of $1.9 million in Charlottetown-based SENTRY Water Monitoring through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the first SDTC investment in SENTRY Water Monitoring and part of a partnership that is advancing the company as an industry leader in wastewater treatment.

SENTRY Water Monitoring will use the investment to enhance its technology for optimizing wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs). The company's unique bioelectrochemical sensor monitors microbial health in real time, providing robust and reliable performance, even under difficult wastewater conditions.

WWTPs serve a vital purpose, removing contaminants from domestic and industrial sewage to produce an end product that can be safely discharged into the environment or used for irrigation, preventing the pollution of streams, rivers and oceans. By continuously monitoring biological data, SENTRY Water Monitoring's leading technology can minimize negative impacts on the plant's performance and resulting water quality.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, greener and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Today's investment will help grow our economy and support Canada's ability to meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today's announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Climate change is the seminal challenge of our generation. PEI's Sentry Water Monitoring, through innovation and dedication, has developed low-energy solutions for wastewater management. PEI is proving itself to be an ideal location to develop products, processes and ideas to help combat climate change. I am proud to be part of a government that invests in cleantech in PEI. It's good for the province and good for the planet."

– Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

"Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This investment will enable Sentry Water Monitoring to rapidly accelerate and commercialize their ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to advancing clean technology."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"We care about the environment and making better decisions when treating wastewater. SDTC will help accelerate the use of SENTRY's technology in the circular economy by helping wastewater treatment plants save 20% on energy costs or generate 20% more energy from renewable biogas."

– Patrick Kiely, CEO, SENTRY Water Monitoring

Quick facts

Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with the potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and polluted air, water and soil.

SDTC is Canada's largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market.

largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market. Since 2001, SDTC has invested more than $1.38 billion in 460 companies that have generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO 2 annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year.

in 460 companies that have generated in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list. In December 2020 , the Government of Canada announced A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada's strengthened climate plan, which has increased support for SDTC with an additional $750 million over five years, representing the single largest Government of Canada investment in SDTC since its inception in 2001.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: John Power, Senior Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, 343-803-0672, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

