OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - In today's economy, Canadians need a fair and safe marketplace they can trust.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $3 million in funding over the next two years through the Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations for 21 projects that will support efforts to ensure Canadians are informed and protected when making decisions to purchase products and services.

The funded research projects cover a range of topics, including digital consumer protection, sustainable consumption and the circular economy, the financial sector and systemic barriers for consumers, as well as affordability and other risks to vulnerable Canadians.

Projects funded through the development stream of the program aim to help consumer organizations increase their self-sufficiency and strengthen collaboration within the consumer protection sector.

These efforts align with the government's goal of promoting and protecting the interests of consumers through a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace.

Quote

"By funding research that informs policy-making on priority consumer issues, such as affordability and the removal of systematic barriers, we are protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities. By providing support to consumer organizations, we are helping strengthen their capacity to equip consumers with the information they need to be confident marketplace participants."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of $1.69 million .

Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of . Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Office of Consumer Affairs manages this program on behalf of the government.

Funding available through the program's development stream helps consumer organizations build capacity so that they can continue to impartially fulfill their mandates to represent the interests of Canadian consumers.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Laurie Bouchard, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]