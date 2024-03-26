Government of Canada awards initial contract for Program Icebreakers to Chantier Davie

QUEBEC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is driving economic growth and creating good jobs, while ensuring that the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) has the ships it needs to carry out its important work.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a first NSS contract to Chantier Davie Canada Inc. of Lévis, Quebec, for initial work related to the construction of new Program Icebreakers. Under this $19.6-million contract including taxes, Chantier Davie will begin work to develop the initial design.

The new Program Icebreakers will replace the CCG's medium icebreakers that operate in Atlantic Canada and the St. Lawrence waterways during the winter, and in the Arctic during the summer. In Atlantic Canada, these Program Icebreakers will perform icebreaking services, escort ships through ice-covered waters and help clear ice from harbours and wharfs, which is essential to Canada's commercial fisheries. In the Arctic, they will provide icebreaking support to ships, ensuring the safe transport of vital supplies, goods and people in Canadian waters.

The Government of Canada's NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the CCG and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) fleets to ensure Canada's marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs, and maximizing economic benefits across the country. This contract is expected to create and sustain approximately 35 jobs annually.

"This first contract awarded to Chantier Davie under the National Shipbuilding Strategy brings us a step closer to providing the Canadian Coast Guard with the next generation Arctic ships. They will be among the most advanced, sustainable and durable vessels tailored to the world's harshest environments. The new fleet will be symbolic of Canada's Arctic presence and crucial to keeping our country open for business year-round."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"A strong and well-equipped Canadian Coast Guard fleet is essential to protect Canadians on the water, and the marine environment. Today is an important step forward in renewing our icebreaking fleet, which is key to support the safe and efficient movement of goods in Canadian waters."

Mario Pelletier, Commissaire, Garde côtière canadienne

"I congratulate Chantier Davie, with whom we recently concluded an Ontatenses, a strategic alliance, for this first contract awarded by the Government of Canada as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy. I am delighted with this important contract which promises to be beneficial for the Huron-Wendat Nation, while Chantier Davie is committed, through this alliance, to implementing initiatives aimed at increasing its purchases from Huron-Wendat companies."

Rémy Vincent, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation

This contract enables the shipyard to initiate project planning phases, such as the initial design to evaluate the requirements to build the ships. As the Government of Canada and Chantier Davie progress in various pre-construction phases, a more defined build schedule will be determined.

and Chantier Davie progress in various pre-construction phases, a more defined build schedule will be determined. In May 2019 , the Government of Canada announced it would be procuring 6 new Program Icebreakers as part of the CCG fleet renewal, as well as its intention to add a third Canadian shipyard as a strategic partner under the NSS. A competitive process to select the new shipyard was launched later that year.

, the Government of announced it would be procuring 6 new Program Icebreakers as part of the CCG fleet renewal, as well as its intention to add a third Canadian shipyard as a strategic partner under the NSS. A competitive process to select the new shipyard was launched later that year. In April 2023 , as a result of a sophisticated, multi-step qualification process, the Government of Canada welcomed Chantier Davie as the third strategic partner under the NSS.

, as a result of a sophisticated, multi-step qualification process, the Government of welcomed Chantier Davie as the third strategic partner under the NSS. Chantier Davie has already played a critical role in supporting Canada's fleets, receiving over $2.895 billion in contracts since 2012 for various types of work on ships for the CCG, the RCN and Transport Canada.

fleets, receiving over in contracts since 2012 for various types of work on ships for the CCG, the RCN and Transport Canada. Previous work performed by Chantier Davie under the NSS includes acquiring and converting 3 medium interim icebreakers for the CCG, refitting the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St‑Laurent, converting the Motor Vessel Asterix to provide the RCN with an interim auxiliary oiler replenishment capability, and maintaining one of the RCN's Halifax-class frigates.

In addition, Chantier Davie is currently working on the design and construction of 2 ferries for Transport Canada.

Chantier Davie recently announced that it is partnering with the Huron-Wendat Nation to collaborate on initiatives designed to contribute to social, cultural and economic development.

NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and 2022 are estimated to have contributed close to $25 billion ( $2.1 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product, and created or maintained approximately 18,800 jobs annually between 2012 and 2023.

