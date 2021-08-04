GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is ensuring the members of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) have safe and effective vessels required to protect Canadian sovereignty, while creating jobs and generating economic benefits for communities across Canada.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, has awarded a $55-million contract ($62.15 million including taxes) to General Electric Canada Aviation Marine, from Ottawa, Ontario, for in-service support of the Halifax-class LM2500 gas turbines. The ongoing maintenance of the gas turbines is an integral component of the entire fleet of Halifax-class ships, and the gas turbines will require in-service support until the arrival of the Canadian surface combatants.

The Halifax-class frigates monitor and control Canadian waters, defend Canada's sovereignty, facilitate large-scale search and rescue activities, and provide emergency assistance when needed. The frigates also operate with and integrate into the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and coalitions of allied states in support of international peace and security operations. Introduced into service in the 1990s, the Canadian-built Halifax-class frigates were recently modernized to remain operational as the Government of Canada continues to rebuild Canada's shipbuilding industry and deliver for the Royal Canadian Navy.

This contract award falls under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is helping to ensure that Canada has a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come, while providing ongoing opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada continues to sustain and maintain the current fleet of vessels that members of the Royal Canadian Navy need when performing their important duty on Canada's waterways and abroad. This in-service support contract will help to create and to maintain jobs and generate good economic opportunities for businesses and Canadians."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Halifax-class frigates are the backbone of Canada's maritime presence, and contribute to peace and security operations at home and around the world. This in-service support contract will ensure critical main propulsion machinery onboard the ships remains well-maintained and effective, and will allow our sailors to continue carrying out their important work."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Government of Canada successfully modernized the RCN's fleet of 12 Halifax-class frigates between 2008 and 2020 to ensure they continue to meet evolving operational needs.

The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, applied to this procurement.

In July and August 2019, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Seaspan Victoria Shipyards Limited and Chantier Davie were each awarded a $500-million contract to carry out maintenance work on the first group of Canada's Halifax-class frigates.

On July 29, 2020 , Canada awarded an in-service support contract to Fleetway Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia . Valued at $72.6 million for the first 6 years, with options to extend for up to 22 years, this contract will provide a full range of technical data management and systems engineering support services for the RCN's fleet of Halifax-class ships.

, awarded an in-service support contract to Fleetway Inc., of . Valued at for the first 6 years, with options to extend for up to 22 years, this contract will provide a full range of technical data management and systems engineering support services for the RCN's fleet of Halifax-class ships. On November 6, 2020 , Canada awarded an in-service support contract to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, from Ottawa, Ontario , for the Halifax-class combat systems on the fleet of 12 frigates. This initial contract is valued at approximately $182 million (including taxes) over 6 years.

, awarded an in-service support contract to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, from , for the Halifax-class combat systems on the fleet of 12 frigates. This initial contract is valued at approximately (including taxes) over 6 years. The Canadian surface combatants will replace the Halifax-class frigates and the retired Iroquois–class destroyers. With them, the RCN will have modern and capable ships to monitor and defend Canada's waters, to continue to contribute to international naval operations for decades to come and to rapidly deploy credible naval forces worldwide, on short notice.

