Government of Canada awards contract to Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards for construction of new polar icebreaker

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is a long-term commitment to renew the vessel fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), create a sustainable shipbuilding sector, and generate economic benefits for Canadians.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced today that the Government of Canada awarded a $3.15-billion contract (before tax) to Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards for the construction of 1 of CCG's future polar icebreakers under the NSS. This marks a significant milestone in strengthening Canada's Arctic sovereignty and security.

As part of its fleet renewal plan, the CCG is acquiring 2 polar icebreakers. The other polar icebreaker is being built by Chantier Davie Canada Inc. These vessels will strengthen the CCG's Arctic presence, and have greater, more advanced capabilities than the current, most capable CCG icebreakers.

These larger, more powerful polar icebreakers will ensure the CCG's operations continue at higher latitudes for longer periods, while allowing its fleet to better support Indigenous Peoples, strengthen Arctic security, advance high Arctic science, and better respond to maritime emergencies.

2025 represents the 15th anniversary of the NSS, which plays a major role in strengthening Canada's economy and has created or maintained over 20,400 good middle-class jobs per year. Since 2010, Canadian shipyards have delivered 8 large vessels and 34 small vessels to the RCN and the CCG, while supporting federal fleets with critical repair, refit and maintenance work.

The Arctic is an integral part of Canada and home to 150,000 Canadians and generations of Indigenous Peoples. With transformative agreements like the International Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) Memorandum of Understanding, signed last November with the United States and Finland, and through Our North, Strong and Free, A Renewed Vision for Canada's Defence, Canada is investing in our collective defence and security.

Canada will continue to work with its allies to protect our country, our continent and our democratic values.

"The contract awarded to Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards for the build of a new polar icebreaker is a significant step forward for Canada's economic and natural resource sectors. This advanced vessel will not only ensure safe and efficient navigation in our polar regions but also support the sustainable development of our natural resources. By enhancing our icebreaking capabilities, we are opening new opportunities for economic growth, scientific research and environmental stewardship. This project exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to benefit our economy and protect our unique polar environments for future generations."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural resources

"Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing our nation's maritime capabilities. The contract awarded to Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards for the build of a new polar icebreaker underscores our dedication to ensuring safe and efficient navigation in Arctic regions. This state-of-the-art vessel will not only strengthen our icebreaking fleet, but will also support critical scientific research and environmental protection efforts, and ensure national security in the Arctic. We are proud to take this step forward in strengthening our maritime infrastructure for safeguarding Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is providing the Canadian Coast Guard with its fleet of the future. The polar icebreaker to be built by the Vancouver Shipyards will be able to operate in the Arctic year-round, further bolstering our ability to deliver crucial services to Northern communities and support Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our partnership with Seaspan to construct a polar icebreaker underscores our government's steadfast commitment to ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard can continue to protect Canada's sovereignty and interests, while also revitalizing Canada's shipbuilding industry, creating high-paying jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's contract signing is the next step in our journey of fulfilling the vision of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is to build ships for Canada, in Canada, by Canadians. The NSS is demonstrating that a made-in-Canada approach is not only possible, but also imperative to our security and sovereignty. We look forward to starting construction on this ship next month, and to building more polar-class vessels for Canada and our Ice Pact partners."

John McCarthy

Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards

The NSS is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program aimed at renewing the fleets of the CCG and the RCN to ensure that Canada's maritime agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's shipbuilding industry, creating middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country.

Approximately $10.25 billion in contracts has been awarded to Pacific region companies under the NSS. This represents 37% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts. These contracts have provided meaningful, long-term opportunities for skilled workers across the Pacific provinces.

In May 2021 , Canada announced the procurement of 2 new polar icebreakers under the NSS. On May 15, 2021, the umbrella agreement with Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards was amended to add 1 polar icebreaker to its work package.

