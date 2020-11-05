Government of Canada awards contract for acquisition of hard-shell barges for Canadian Coast Guard through Oceans Protection Plan

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment it needs to respond to environmental spills in a timely and effective manner.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded three contracts totalling $14,047,773 for the acquisition of 48 hard-shell barges to the following Canadian companies:

Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd, from Port Alberni, British Columbia , was awarded a $2,669,155 (including taxes) contract for the construction of eight 40-cubic-metre barges;

, was awarded a (including taxes) contract for the construction of eight 40-cubic-metre barges; MetalCraft Marine Inc., from Kingston, Ontario , was awarded a $7,220,485 (including taxes) contract for the construction of 13 20-cubic-metre and 11 40-cubic-metre barges; and

, was awarded a (including taxes) contract for the construction of 13 20-cubic-metre and 11 40-cubic-metre barges; and Industries Océan Inc., from Québec, Quebec , was awarded a $4,158,133 (including taxes) contract for the construction of 16 20-cubic-metre barges.

The Canadian Coast Guard will use these barges to respond to marine pollution incidents, including oil recovery. The hard-shell barges will provide safe temporary storage of hydrocarbon oils and oily waste recovered from an oil spill. All barges are expected to be delivered before March 31, 2022, in various locations across Canada.



These contracts will help create or sustain approximately 25 jobs within the three shipyards.



Quotes

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is delivering the effective, modern equipment the Canadian Coast Guard needs to protect Canada's waters and shorelines from hazardous oil spills. These contracts will help preserve our marine environment, while stimulating the economy across Canada."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Our government is providing the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment it needs to ensure Canada continues to be a world leader in marine environmental response. These new barges will play an important part in helping us best respond to marine pollution incidents."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canada's strong marine safety regime is continuously improving. Thanks to Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, marine shipping is safer, and our coastal ecosystems are better protected than ever before. These new hard-shell barges will enable a more proactive, rapid and effective response should a marine pollution incident occur in Canada's waters."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick facts

The $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities. Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast to coast to coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast to coast to coast. Under these contracts, this new equipment will be delivered to the following provinces: British Columbia , Ontario , New Brunswick , Prince Edward Island , Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador .

, , , , and and . These contracts also include options to acquire up to 59 additional hard-shell barges, as required by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Associated links

Link to Buy and sell

Canadian Coast Guard: Environmental response program

Oceans Protection Plan

Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd.

MetalCraft Marine Inc.

Industries Océan Inc.

Report to Canadians: Investing in our coasts through the Oceans Protection Plan

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 343-549-7293; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada , 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

