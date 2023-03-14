GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians with our shared history. Each designation under the National Program of Historical Commemoration makes a unique contribution to the tapestry of stories that make up our past and collectively contribute to our identity.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Philpott as the Newfoundland and Labrador representative for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC).

Mr. Philpott works with Human Space as a project coordinator on Heritage for All, a multi-year research project focused on the accessibility of federal heritage buildings. He has also worked with the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador as administrator of the agency's built heritage programs. He has written on topics of architecture, material culture, and urban planning, serves as a board member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Historic Trust, and has volunteered with a number of other heritage and urban issues-based organizations.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Parks Canada supports the Board's work with professional and administrative services, including the conduct of historical and archaeological research needed for evaluating applications.

Together, Parks Canada and the Board ensure that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Quotes

"Michael Philpott has a passion for history and culture and brings a valuable perspective to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. He joins a group of knowledgeable individuals who care deeply about sharing the stories of our past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations. I look forward to Mr. Philpott's contributions to advance the important work the Board has done for over a century to commemorate the people, places and events that have shaped history in Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"I am honoured to represent Newfoundland and Labrador on the Historic Sites and Monuments Board for the next five years. I look forward to applying my experience with local tangible and intangible cultural heritage nationally, and learning with and from my accomplished colleagues across Canada as we work to commemorate the diversity of experience that constitutes our history."

Michael Philpott

Member, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Michael Philpott will be an outstanding representative for Newfoundland and Labrador on the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. His passion for this place will help make sure our stories are shared with Canadians for generations to come."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl

Quick facts

The HSMBC is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada.

, a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada. The Framework for History and Commemoration , introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the HSMBC in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in Canada , including the history of Indigenous people.

, introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the HSMBC in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in , including the history of Indigenous people. To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the HSMBC provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.

Most nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.



