GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians to their shared history. National Program for Historical Commemoration designations weave together the stories of who we are and connect us to the past, enriching understanding of ourselves, others and this country.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the appointment of Mr. Aly Ndiaye (a.k.a. Webster) as the Quebec representative for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC).

Ndiaye, a hip-hop artist, historian, activist and speaker, was born and raised in Québec City. His father is Senegalese and his mother is from Quebec. He has always been proud of his origins and describes himself as a SénéQueb. He regularly gives lectures on a variety of topics including the history of the Afro-descendant presence and slavery in Quebec and Canada since the time of New France. He is also one of the pioneers of Quebec's hip-hop movement. Active since 1995, his art is a tool to convey his cultural and intellectual background in the most creative way.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic significance of places, persons and events that have contributed to Canadian history. Parks Canada supports the work of the Board by providing professional and administrative services, including conducting the historical and archaeological research necessary to evaluate applications.

In cooperation with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that items of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are communicated to Canadians through the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

"Mr. Ndiaye brings passion and creativity to the Board, as well as a unique perspective. He joins a group of skilled individuals who are committed to telling the stories of our past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations. Mr. Ndiaye's expertise will further advance the important work the Board has been doing for over a century to commemorate the people, places and events that have shaped Canada's history."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"It is a great honour to be appointed to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada as a representative for Quebec. I am very pleased to be able to work concretely on the heritage commemoration of our multiple histories and the preservation of our collective narrative."

Aly Ndiaye, a.k.a. Webster

Member, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Quebec

The HSMBC is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada.

, a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada. To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons.

has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the HSMBC provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.

Approximately 90 percent of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

