OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking new steps to better understand the rapidly evolving vaping market as well as the impact that vaping can have on people's health.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced Vaping Products Reporting Regulations. These regulations require manufacturers to disclose information about their sales and the ingredients used in their vaping products to Health Canada. Timely access to this data will help inform the development of policies and regulations to better protect people from the health risks of vaping and nicotine addiction, especially young persons and people who do not smoke.

These regulations build on investments in public education, regulation, and enforcement, and will help to address findings from the first legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act. Specifically, they will help address scientific and product uncertainty to better understand the vaping product market and the health impacts of vaping.

The Vaping Products Reporting Regulations are similar to the Tobacco Reporting Regulations, in that they continue to provide Health Canada with information to help make policy decisions and develop effective tobacco control strategies. Health Canada is considering future additional changes to the vaping product reporting requirements that would enhance ongoing research and data collection activities and create even greater alignment with those in place for tobacco product manufacturers.

"We need to better understand the rapidly evolving vaping market and the impact of vaping product use on health, especially the health of young people. The data collected through these new regulations will help inform policies and programs that further the objectives of Canada's Tobacco Strategy, including actions to decrease youth vaping rates and helping people who smoke quit tobacco."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction and Associate Minister of Health

"Vaping, especially among youth, is a serious public health concern. This new measure is an important step in strengthening policies and regulations to protect young people and people who do not smoke from the harm of vaping and nicotine addiction. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to protect everyone from the negative health impacts of vaping and nicotine."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

The information collected through the Vaping Products Reporting Regulations will help inform policy work in support of the overall objectives of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act , including to prevent vaping product use from leading to the use of tobacco products by young persons and people who do not smoke.

will help inform policy work in support of the overall objectives of the , including to prevent vaping product use from leading to the use of tobacco products by young persons and people who do not smoke. Collected information will also help advance policies and programs that further the objectives of Canada's Tobacco Strategy, including helping people who smoke to quit tobacco and protecting youth and people who do not smoke from nicotine addiction.

Tobacco Strategy, including helping people who smoke to quit tobacco and protecting youth and people who do not smoke from nicotine addiction. The Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey indicates that in 2021-22, 17% of students in grades 7 to 12 had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, a decrease from 20% in 2018-19.

Health Canada continues to address youth vaping through public education campaigns to inform youth about the risks and harms associated with vaping, by prohibiting the promotion of vaping products where it could be seen by youth, requiring warnings on advertisements and package labels about the risks of vaping and limiting the concentration of nicotine in vaping products.

continues to address youth vaping through public education campaigns to inform youth about the risks and harms associated with vaping, by prohibiting the promotion of vaping products where it could be seen by youth, requiring warnings on advertisements and package labels about the risks of vaping and limiting the concentration of nicotine in vaping products. The second legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act is underway, with a focus on the tobacco provisions of the Act. Health Canada will be launching public consultations to inform its review in the coming weeks. The Report of the First Legislative Review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act was tabled in Parliament in December 2022 .

