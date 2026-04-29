Government of Canada announces up to $145 million to support public safety and security for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the federal government is taking action to help ensure that host cities have the public safety and security resources needed to deliver a safe, secure, and successful tournament.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, joined by the Honourable Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario and Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, announced up to $145 million in federal funding to support enhanced security operations related to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Toronto and Vancouver. This funding responds to specific operational needs identified by the host provinces and cities and reinforces Canada's readiness to host one of the largest sporting and cultural events in the world.

Extensive, ongoing, close coordination across all orders of government, law enforcement, event organizers and international partners, including the United States and Mexico, is central to Canada's security planning. This funding will help reduce cost pressures on provinces and municipalities, while ensuring public safety agencies have the resources needed to deliver a safe and well‑managed tournament. This investment builds on up to $220 million the Government of Canada has already committed to support Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities, and up to $100 million in Budget 2025 to support federal partners delivering the tournament.

Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will generate lasting economic and social benefits and showcase Canada as a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive country on the world stage. The tournament is expected to create thousands of jobs, add $2 billion to the Canadian economy, and attract more than one million visitors. Strong security measures are critical to delivering a safe, welcoming, and unforgettable tournament that leaves lasting legacies for host cities and communities across Canada this summer.

Canada is a sporting nation, and sport brings our communities together. The Spring Economic Update 2026 tabled yesterday proposes $755 million over five years starting in 2026–27, plus $118 million ongoing, to strengthen Canada's sport system. This investment will help host more world class events like the FIFA World Cup™, better support athletes to train and compete safely, and increase participation, especially among children and youth, through modernized support for National Sport Organisations. Together, these investments support sport at every level, from the playground to the podium.

Quotes

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ will be one of the largest and most complex sporting events ever hosted in Canada. This investment reflects our commitment to public safety, to supporting our partners on the ground, and to ensuring that Canadians and visitors alike can enjoy these events safely and with confidence."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This summer, Canada will proudly co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Working hand in hand with our partners, we are ready to deliver a safe, secure and welcoming tournament. Sport has the power to bring people together and build our communities. From coast to coast to coast, Canada is creating an environment where every fan, athlete, volunteer and visitor feels welcomed, respected and part of this historic moment."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State(Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"The FIFA World Cup™ is the world's largest sporting event. While it brings tremendous excitement and celebration, public safety must remain a top priority. As a part of our plan to Protect Ontario, we are working across all levels of government to provide law enforcement partners with the resources they need to keep people safe. Through this new investment, we are ensuring Toronto is ready to deliver a safe and secure FIFA World Cup™ that families, fans and visitors can enjoy."

The Honourable Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario

"I want to thank the federal government for this important investment as we prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026™. With visitors from around the world joining Torontonians here at home, this is an opportunity to showcase Toronto as a safe, affordable and caring city."

Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow

"Ensuring the safety of visitors, athletes and residents is our top priority as we prepare for the world's largest single-sports event ever hosted in British Columbia. I would like to thank the federal government for recognizing the significant cost pressures this event places on B.C. and on local communities. This critical funding support reflects our strong intergovernmental partnership and will help us deliver a safe and successful FIFA tournament that is consistent with national interests, current risk assessments and our shared public safety objectives."

The Honourable Nina Krieger, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Quick facts

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Canada will co-host the biggest tournament in FIFA history – bringing together 48 countries for 104 games across 16 cities.

Canada will host 13 matches – seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ will be the first tournament co‑hosted by three countries, with 48 national teams competing and millions of visitors expected, as Canada, the United States, and Mexico strengthen cooperation on border management, transportation, and security to support the seamless movement of visitors.

will be the first tournament co‑hosted by three countries, with 48 national teams competing and millions of visitors expected, as Canada, the United States, and Mexico strengthen cooperation on border management, transportation, and security to support the seamless movement of visitors. Canada has a longstanding relationship with FIFA and international sport, having successfully hosted major global events, including the record‑setting FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™, which attracted $1.35 million spectators and generated nearly $500 million in economic activity, as well as the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and Paralympics and the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]