COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam; His Worship Rob Vagramov, Mayor of the City of Port Moody; and His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of the City of Coquitlam, announced $132,400 in federal funding to support three research projects in active transportation in Port Moody and Coquitlam.

In Coquitlam, a condition assessment study will undertake an analysis of current active transportation infrastructure to evaluate their condition. The study will help the city identify aging and substandard infrastructure to prioritize their remediation. Once completed, these improvements will provide the community with safe alternatives to driving.

Funding will further support two transportation studies in Port Moody. The first will study and engage on "Big Moves", to encourage the rapid adoption of more sustainable modes of transportation. The second research project will determine the appropriate active transportation facilities to construct along a section of Ioco Road. Both studies will encourage residents of Port Moody to utilize active transportation options and support the City's goal of decreasing emissions caused by vehicular transportation.

These three projects will provide Port Moody and Coquitlam residents with the opportunity to get around in faster, cleaner, and more affordable ways.

"Public transit is not only how millions of Canadians get around – it is key to keeping our air clean and creating good, middle-class jobs across the country. The projects announced today will help inform the communities of Coquitlam and Port Moody on how to plan and build more vibrant neighbourhoods where people can safely live, work, and play."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased to see these investments in British Columbia as they will lay the groundwork for further improvements to Coquitlam and Port Moody's active transportation networks, which will reduce pollution and allow more residents to walk and bike to where they need to go safely."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

"I am glad to see federal support for these Port Moody initiatives. Our community is thankful to the Government of Canada and our MP Bonita Zarillo's support in Ottawa."

His Worship Rob Vagramov, Mayor of the City of Port Moody

"The City of Coquitlam would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for providing funding to support our efforts to encourage and champion active transportation in our community. The grant will allow us to assess and prioritize improvements to our mobility corridors, leading to improved assets that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists city-wide."

His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of the City of Coquitlam

The projects announced today are funded through the Active Transportation Fund

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. The Fund provides up to $50,000 for planning projects and up to $50 million for capital projects.

for planning projects and up to for capital projects. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation provides tangible benefits to communities, shortening commute times for families, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

