GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians with our shared history. Every designation of a person, place, or event of national historic significance makes a unique addition to the tapestry of stories that collectively contribute to our identity and past.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the appointments of Dr. Michael Carroll as representative for Alberta and Ms. Karen Aird as representative for British Columbia to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Every Board member contributes their distinct perspective to the longstanding mission of the Board to commemorate the individuals, places, and events that have shaped Canada's history. Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada are committed to ensuring that national historic designations reflect the diverse narratives of the history of Canada.

Canadians value learning more about the nation's past. This historical awareness fosters active citizenship, promotes critical thinking, encourages civic responsibility, and supports a more inclusive society.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Parks Canada supports the Board's work with professional and administrative services, including the conduct of historical and archaeological research needed for evaluating nominations.

Together, Parks Canada and the Board ensure that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and these important stories are shared with Canadians under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

"Dr. Carroll and Ms. Aird each bring impressive strengths to their appointments, joining a group of individuals who are knowledgeable and passionate about the history and culture of Canada and who will work towards sharing the diverse and compelling stories of our past. The Historic Sites and Monuments Board commemorates our shared history for the benefit of Canadians today as well as for future generations, and I look forward to the contributions these two members will make to advance this important work."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada.

is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada. The Framework for History and Commemoration , introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the Board in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in Canada , including the history of Indigenous Peoples.

, introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the Board in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework takes an audience-focused approach that is inclusive and presents the diversity and complexity of history in , including the history of Indigenous Peoples. To date, based on recommendations from the Board, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,260 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration.

has designated over 2,260 national historic sites, events, and persons under the National Program of Historical Commemoration. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the Board provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.

Most nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a person, place or event of historic importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a person, place or event of historic importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

Backgrounder: Biographies of New HSMBC Appointed Representatives

