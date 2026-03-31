PrairiesCan investment helps establish the first university-owned and operated, vendor supported, full-stack, open-architecture quantum computer in Canada

SASKATOON, SK, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing quickly, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, quantum, and advanced computing. These technologies are reshaping how countries compete, grow, and innovate. Canadian researchers are already leaders in their fields, but meeting this moment and staying competitive will require the tools to turn discovery into real-world solutions.

Government of Canada announces support for quantum computing in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced $1.93 million for the University of Saskatchewan (USask) to own and operate a full-stack quantum computer. This leap in computing power at USask opens the door to new discoveries yet to be imagined, as it will expand research and development capacity for students, researchers, and major science institutions across Saskatchewan. Direct access to this computer will also train the next generation to leverage quantum technology to address tomorrow's challenges.

Quantum computing represents a major leap forward in computing power. It can solve certain problems in minutes or hours that would take even the fastest traditional computers far longer to process. That opens new possibilities in areas like health, energy, agriculture, and national security, where stronger computing capacity can unlock new discoveries, speed up innovation, and support better solutions.

The Centre for Quantum Topology and Its Applications (quanTA Centre) at USask is earning international recognition for turning abstract quantum theory and practical applications and solutions. With direct access to this technology, researchers can adapt it directly to the unique needs of each project. The resulting advancements will build Canada's long-term economic resilience and national sovereignty.

Quotes

"Canada's future prosperity will depend on our ability to compete and lead in the technologies shaping the world ahead. By investing in quantum computing capacity at the University of Saskatchewan, we are building on Saskatchewan's research strengths, supporting the next generation of innovators, and helping Canada build a stronger, more resilient economy."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This is Saskatchewan leading, plain and simple. We're bringing one of the most advanced computers in the world right here to USask. This is Prairie innovation, made possible by investments from PrairiesCan and Innovation Saskatchewan, and means real benefits for people -- better services, better jobs, and making sure people in Saskatchewan benefit from the breakthroughs happening in our own backyard."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"What's happening at the University of Saskatchewan is remarkable -- a made-in-Canada quantum computer, built with Prairie partners, advancing research that will touch the lives of Canadians. Our investment through PrairiesCan reflects our confidence in this team and in the Prairies as a growing hub for world-class innovation. From drug discovery to secure data technologies, the possibilities unlocked by this machine are extraordinary, and we're proud to have played a role in making it happen."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This remarkable milestone is a monumental achievement that positions USask as a key player in quantum research on the world stage. As we step into the future, USask is continuing to establish itself as a cutting-edge institution and a hub for national and international quantum-focused research that will propel work in agriculture, health sciences, defense technologies and more across the Prairies."

–Vince Bruni-Bossio, USask President and Vice-Chancellor

"The acquisition of a quantum computer represents a tremendous leap forward for the future of USask's research and innovation. I am excited to see what Dr. Rayan, our incredible partners across Canada, and so many other students and researchers will be able to accomplish with a quantum computer on campus as we continue to strive to be the university the world needs."

–Dr. Baljit Singh, USask Vice-President Research

"Just like logging many hours on a flight simulator, you can experience some aspects of quantum computing by accessing hardware remotely. However, just like there is no substitute for flying the actual plane, there is no substitute for having novel technology like this on premises. Today, we enter a whole new world of quantum-accelerated research and training at USask, which expands the quanTA Centre into a major hub for quantum innovation in the country. We will solve the most challenging problems of today and train the quantum leaders of tomorrow right here, right now."

–Dr. Steven Rayan (PhD), Director of the quanTA Centre and Professor, Mathematics and Statistics, USask College of Arts and Science

Quick facts

The quantum computer will be housed at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), allowing new research collaborations with research institutions on the USask campus.

PrairiesCan funding is being provided under the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) Program. The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]