OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the reappointment of Dr. Paul J. Allison to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council.

Dr. Paul J. Allison has been a member of the CIHR Governing Council since May 2018. He is professor in the Faculty of Dentistry at McGill University, and his research interests include psychosocial and social determinants of oral health and oral health care, including issues of access to dental care.

CIHR creates new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly-qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"I congratulate Dr. Allison on his reappointment to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Governing Council. His knowledge and expertise in improving education, health research and policy will continue to be a key asset for the organization."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is an independent agency accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health. Composed of 13 institutes, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]