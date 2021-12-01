GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of its defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is acquiring 88 advanced fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through a competitive process that will ensure the requirements of the RCAF are met while ensuring best value for Canadians.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that following evaluation of the proposals submitted, 2 bidders remain eligible under the Future Fighter Capability Project competitive procurement process:

Swedish Government—SAAB AB (publ)—Aeronautics with Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, MBDA UK Ltd., and RAFAEL Advanced Defence Systems Ltd., and

United States Government—Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company) with Pratt and Whitney.

Proposals were rigorously assessed on elements of capability, cost and economic benefits. The evaluation also included an assessment of economic impact.

Over the coming weeks, Canada will finalize next steps for the process, which, based on further analysis of the 2 remaining bids, could involve proceeding to final negotiations with the top-ranked bidder or entering into a competitive dialogue, whereby the 2 remaining bidders would be provided with an opportunity to improve their proposals.

The Government of Canada continues to work towards a contract award in 2022, with delivery of aircraft as early as 2025.

This procurement is the most significant investment in the RCAF in more than 30 years and is essential for protecting the safety and security of Canadians and meeting international obligations.

The Government of Canada launched an open and transparent competitive process to acquire new fighter jets in 2017.

launched an open and transparent competitive process to acquire new fighter jets in 2017. Officials conducted extensive engagement with suppliers, including Canadian aerospace and defence industries, to ensure they were well-positioned to participate in the procurement.

A formal request for proposals was released to eligible suppliers in July 2019 . It closed in July 2020 .

. It closed in . Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, applies to this procurement. This is expected to generate high-value jobs and economic growth for Canadian aerospace and defence businesses for decades to come.

Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, applies to this procurement. This is expected to generate high-value jobs and economic growth for Canadian aerospace and defence businesses for decades to come. An independent fairness monitor is overseeing the entire process to ensure a level playing field for all bidders.

An independent third-party reviewer was also engaged to assess the quality and effectiveness of the procurement approach.

