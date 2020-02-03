Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of New Brunswick

OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Krista L. Colford, Q.C., a Solicitor at the Office of the Attorney General of New Brunswick in Fredericton, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick, Family Division. Madam Justice Colford replaces the vacancy created by the transfer of Madam Justice M.C. Bélanger-Richard (Saint John), into the vacancy created by Madam Justice C.M. d'Entremont, who elected to become a supernumerary Judge effective June 4, 2019. The vacancy is located in Saint John.



Biography

Justice Colford was born and raised in Fredericton, New Brunswick. She studied Sociology at Dalhousie University and earned her LL.B. from the University of New Brunswick in 1990. She pursued graduate studies in insolvency and complex litigation at the University of Illinois' College of Law before being called to both the Ontario and New Brunswick Bars in 1993. She then returned to Fredericton to practise with the firm of Eddy Young Hoyt and Downs and to teach business law as an adjunct professor for the Faculty of Business Administration at the University of New Brunswick.

In 1997, Justice Colford seized the opportunity to practise with the New Brunswick Office of the Attorney General. She remained in the Legal Services Branch for 23 years, where she worked exclusively in the areas of civil litigation and administrative law. As counsel to the Province, she has litigated matters in every judicial district in New Brunswick, appearing before administrative tribunals and all levels of provincial superior courts. She has extensive trial and appellate experience in personal injury law, construction law, contract law and administrative and human rights law. She was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2016.

Justice Colford is a dedicated member of the New Brunswick Law Society, serving the Competence Committee and the Strategic Development Committee of the Rules of Court, where she chaired the Subcommittee on Expert Evidence. She is an active volunteer in her community and has served as a board member for her local minor hockey association.

Justice Colford resides in Fredericton with her husband and two children.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 300 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . In addition, Budget 2018 provided funding for a further seven judicial positions in Saskatchewan and Ontario , at a cost of $17.1 million over five years.

and , at a cost of over five years. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: media may contact: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

