Government of Canada announces investment in women's organizations in the Outaouais region

Projects address capacity needs to allow organizations to continue promoting social and systemic changes towards gender equality

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined.

That's why today, the parliamentary secretaries to the Minister of Seniors and to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government, and Members of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and for Hull—Aylmer, Stéphane Lauzon et Greg Fergus, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced an investment of $259,256 for two projects supporting women and girls in the Outaouais region.

Both projects are addressing the capacity needs of the organizations receiving funding, and are helping them to continue to promote social and systemic changes towards gender equality:

The Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées in the Vallée-de-la-Lièvre and Petite-Nation region received $46,112 to enhance their organizational capacity, specifically in the areas of human resources management, strategic planning and diversification of funding sources; and

in the Vallée-de-la-Lièvre and Petite-Nation region received to enhance their organizational capacity, specifically in the areas of human resources management, strategic planning and diversification of funding sources; and Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais (AFIO) in Gatineau received $213,144 to enhance their organizational capacity, to support human resources management, board governance, partnership development, collaboration and networking, as well as develop an advocacy strategy, and support the application of Gender-Based Analysis Plus.

These are among the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under Women and Gender Equality Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.

"Survivors of domestic violence deserve not only to be protected, but also to be able to develop and reach their full potential. I am pleased to make this announcement today, as this investment from the Government of Canada enables the Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées to pilot a project to support victims of gender-based violence in the Outaouais region."

Stéphane Lauzon

Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"I am proud that the Government of Canada is supporting organizations that are working hard to empower women and to ensure that their rights and interests are respected. The organization Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais is receiving funding today because it is standing out for its dynamism and for its dedication towards gender equality. The funding for this project is making a real difference in the lives of immigrant women in the Outaouais region."

Greg Fergus

Member of Parliament for Hull—Aylmer

"The Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées is greatly appreciative for this federal funding, which is allowing us to improve our ability to safely and effectively deliver our services and continue to offer safe housing focused on the unconditional acceptance of women and children who are escaping domestic violence in the Vallée-de-la-Lièvre and Petite-Nation region."

Annick Brazeau, Director

Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées

"Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais is proud to receive this funding from the Government of Canada. Greater organizational capacity allows us to continue to better meet the needs of newcomer women in the Outaouais and to ensure that even more of them feel at home and at ease."

Bettyna Bélizaire, Executive Director

Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais (AFIO)

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Government of Canada is investing $350 million in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic.

is investing in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic. As part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, $50 million was allocated to support organizations providing services to women and their families fleeing violence, $40 million of which was allocated by Women and Gender Equality Canada. Through the first phase of this funding, $30 million was directly delivered to nearly 700 women's shelters and organizations serving survivors of sexual assault. Through the second phase, the remaining $10 million is being distributed to other organizations that provide important services to those experiencing gender-based violence. Through both phases of this funding, the federal government is supporting nearly 1000 organizations across the country.

was allocated to support organizations providing services to women and their families fleeing violence, of which was allocated by Women and Gender Equality Canada. Through the first phase of this funding, was directly delivered to nearly 700 women's shelters and organizations serving survivors of sexual assault. Through the second phase, the remaining is being distributed to other organizations that provide important services to those experiencing gender-based violence. Through both phases of this funding, the federal government is supporting nearly 1000 organizations across the country. Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invested a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invested a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total . This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

Women and Gender Equality Canada works to advance equality for women by focusing its efforts in three priority areas: increasing women's economic security and prosperity; encouraging women's leadership and democratic participation; and ending gender-based violence. Women and Gender Equality Canada also plays a leadership role in the government-wide implementation of Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+).

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial/territorial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations working to advance women's equality, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will help to increase organizational capacity and help organizations work collectively to address gender equality issues. This funding provided the flexibility for organizations to apply for funding to address their specific capacity needs. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Outaouais region's Projects

Today's announcement profiles two projects in the Outaouais region for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées

Project title: Soutien dans la consolidation, l'autonomie et le déploiement de l'organisme

Funding amount: $46,112

This 45-month project will address organization capacity needs to allow the organization to continue promoting social and systemic changes towards gender equality. The organization will enhance its organizational capacity in terms of human resources management, strategic planning and diversification of funding sources.

Founded in 2001, the Maison d'Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées is a community organization of La Petite-Nation La Lièvre region subsidized by le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) and la Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). Its mission is to provide refuge and support for women and children who are escaping domestic violence. Accommodation services are focused on the unconditional acceptance of women and their children and may last for a period of 6 to 8 weeks. The organization's safe house facilities are open 365 days a year and can accommodate 9 women and children at a time.

Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais (AFIO)

Project title: Optimisation de la gouvernance et des capacités organisationnelles de l'AFIO

Funding amount: $213,144

This 45-month project will address organization capacity needs to allow the organization to continue promoting social and systemic changes towards gender equality. The organization will enhance its organizational capacity in terms of human resources management, board governance, partnership development, collaboration and networking, as well as through the development of an advocacy strategy, and the application of Gender-Based Analysis Plus.

Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais is a regional non-profit community organization founded in 1984. Its mission is to promote the social, cultural and economic integration of immigrant women and their families into the host society. The organization was created in response to the needs of immigrant women to come together, overcome isolation, and develop projects together that respond to their realities.

