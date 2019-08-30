Government of Canada announces investment in support of the women's movement in Montérégie

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the foundation of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $115,408 in Centre de femmes Entre Ailes in Sainte-Julie to help the organization grow by creating a new advocacy strategy, a strategic plan, and partnerships to help it continue to advance gender equality.

Centre de femmes Entre Ailes is one of more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.



Quotes

"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations in Sainte-Julie grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"The Government of Canada's funding is so essential because it helps stabilize the programs and services offered by women's organizations. It is also exciting because it gives organizations like Centre de femmes Entre Ailes the added flexibility to grow their resources and move their initiatives in new and creative directions to support women in Montérégie. This federal investment reaffirms our commitment to the values of diversity, equality and cooperation."

Michel Picard

Member of Parliament for Montarville

"Our mission is to provide women with an open and nurturing environment where they are able to discover their strengths and meet life's challenges. The Government of Canada's funding will allow us to strategize for the future and to continue developing advocacy and networking. Defending the well-being of women is not easy work, but this support will give us much-needed resources to continue breaking barriers to gender equality."

Christine Fortier, Community Advocate and Project Coordinator

Centre de femmes Entre Ailes



Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total . This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Montérégie Project

Today's announcement in Sainte-Julie, Québec profiled an organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Centre de femmes Entre Ailes

Project title: Entre ailes de Phoenix

Funding amount: $115,408

Centre de femmes Entre Ailes will refine board governance, improve strategic planning, create partnerships and collaborations, implement results-based management practices, and develop an advocacy strategy to continue to promote gender equality.

Since 1992, Centre de femmes Entre Ailes has been a place of belonging, mutual support and transition. It supports women by offering services such as listening and coaching, provides information training and community workshops, and defends and promotes gender equality.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

