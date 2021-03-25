SASKATOON, SK, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians are more connected now than ever. Our reliance on technology and systems for essential services, including the agriculture sector, require the constant need for innovation and vigilance in cyber security.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced over $500,000 over four years to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance for their Cyber Security Capacity in Canadian Agriculture project. This funding is made available under the Cyber Security Cooperation Program.

This project will contribute to enhancing agricultural critical infrastructure protection in Canada. They will achieve this by assessing the cyber security capacity of the Canadian agricultural sector and engaging with Canadian farm operators and other stakeholders to promote awareness and develop resources related to cyber security of farming operations.

The Community Safety Knowledge Alliance is a non-profit corporation that mobilizes, integrates, and facilitates research and new knowledge development on community safety and well-being. They work with academia, government, research and technology organizations, industry and community agencies to achieve their goals and mission.

Quote(s)

"Canadian agriculture is a critical and increasingly interconnected service, and it is a key part of our economy, trade, and food supply. This funding to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance for their Cyber Security Capacity in Canadian Agriculture project will help foster collaboration and protect cyber systems from compromise."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The rapidly evolving cyber threat environment within which Canada's agricultural sector operates is outpacing the abilities of many farm and other agricultural operations to adapt and respond. This initiative will help better understand and support the sector in closing critical gaps. This will go a long way in protecting this vital segment of our economy – and the livelihoods and well-being of so many families."



- Cal Corley, Chief Executive Officer, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance

Quick Facts

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program was launched in August 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy, and has $10.3 million in available funding over 5 years with $4.2 million available from 2021-2024.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Mary-Liz Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

