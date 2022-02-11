An $80 million investment that will see 29 organizations give 3 million training opportunities to help youth gain coding and digital skills

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Canada needs a workforce that is strong in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and capable of taking on challenges to compete in the digital economy. To make sure the next generation of young Canadians can thrive in that digital reality, the Government of Canada is supporting millions of students in improving their digital skills.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the 29 organizations across the country that are receiving $80 million in funding in the third phase of the CanCode program.

This investment will enable these organizations to offer 3 million training opportunities for students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, to learn digital skills, like coding, data analytics and digital content development. Since 2017, CanCode has helped provide over 4.5 million coding and digital skills training opportunities to students and over 220,000 to teachers. With today's announcement, that means 7.5 million training opportunities will help millions of young Canadians be better prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. CanCode also helps Canadian teachers acquire the know-how to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms. As well, the program has a focus on encouraging under-represented groups, like Indigenous youth, Black youth and girls, to pursue careers in STEM.

CanCode also aligns with Canada's Digital Charter, a principles-based approach to building trust in the digital world. The first principle of the Charter is focused on ensuring that all Canadians have equal opportunity to participate in the digital world and the necessary tools to do so, including access, connectivity, literacy and skills.

Quote

"To drive our economic success for years to come, we must support young Canadians in the digital world. By investing in resources that teach students things like coding and data analytics, we are helping them gain the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century economy. These are the skills that will help them transition from the classroom to research labs, shop floors and boardrooms."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

As announced in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is investing $80 million in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the $60 million from Budget 2019 and $50 million from Budget 2017.

is investing in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the from Budget 2019 and from Budget 2017. In its first and second phases, CanCode helped provide over 4.5 million coding and digital skills training opportunities to millions of Canadian students and 220,000 to teachers. This third phase seeks to provide an additional 3 million training opportunities to students and 120,000 to teachers, with a focus on youth from under-represented groups.

CanCode has a student stream and a teacher stream. CanCode funding recipients deliver digital skills learning opportunities for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and/or training programs and workshops for teachers.

CanCode is designed to complement educational curricula, promote awareness of coding, spark interest in coding and encourage digital skills more broadly. The long-term goal is to make Canada a leading innovation economy with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

a leading innovation economy with a diverse and inclusive workforce. In 2019, 27 projects from across Canada received funding from the CanCode program.

Organizations receiving funding today

Actua

Black Boys Code

BGC Canada (Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada )

) Brilliant Labs

Canada Learning Code

COlab – Innovation sociale et culture numérique

Cybera

Edmonton Space & Science Foundation

Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach

FIRST Robotics Canada

Grandir Sans Frontières

Hackergal

Information and Communications Technology Council

Institute for Ocean Research

Kids Code Jeunesse

LAUNCH Waterloo

Let's Talk Science

MindFuel Foundation

Neil Squire Society

Pinnguaq

Saskatchewan Science Centre Inc.

Saskatoon Industry Education Council Inc.

Science East

Science North

Science World BC (ASTC Science World Society)

Taking IT Global Youth Association

The Learning Partnership

University of Winnipeg Foundation

Foundation Youth Fusion

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]