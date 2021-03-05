MONCTON, NB, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Human trafficking is a heinous crime that devastates victims, survivors, their families, communities and society as a whole. It also disproportionately affects women and girls, as well as vulnerable and marginalized individuals. The Government of Canada is committed to ending human trafficking in all its forms, including sexual exploitation and forced labour.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced almost $350,000 over three years to the YWCA Moncton for their Brave YW project. This funding is made available under the Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime.

The Brave YW project aims to raise awareness of human trafficking among young women and non-binary youth between the ages of 11-19, and inform them of the actions they can take to keep themselves safe. This project will support at-risk youth in New Brunswick, including access to housing, food security, peer mentorship, professional development training, and counselling.

Through this project, the YWCA will also work with youth to develop diverse educational materials to increase awareness of the signs and indicators of human trafficking, as well as provide resources for victims and survivors to seek help. These resources will be shared with youth organizations across New Brunswick to build a greater provincial understanding of human trafficking.

Quotes

"I was pleased to announce this federal funding to the YWCA Moncton for their Brave YW project. This contribution will support the YWCA in their critical ongoing work to raise awareness of human trafficking and help keep New Brunswick youth safe from this heinous crime. Through projects like this one, we are working together to build a safer and more resilient Canada, where all people are protected from human trafficking and its harms."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"YWCA Moncton is excited to do this much-needed work so that youth vulnerable to sexual exploitation and human trafficking have access to caring adult mentors and resources to ensure their safety. In collaboration with community partners and youth, Brave YW will enhance our provincial capacity to identify, intervene and support victims of exploitation and trafficking."

- Alicia Mazerolle, Associate Director, YWCA Moncton

Quick Facts

In September 2019 , the Government of Canada launched a comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking that brings together federal efforts and is supported by an investment of $57.22 million over five years and $10.28 million ongoing.

, the Government of launched a comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking that brings together federal efforts and is supported by an investment of over five years and ongoing. This builds on previous investments of $14.51 million over five years, and $2.89 million per year to establish the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which launched in May 2019 , as well as ongoing work across the Government of Canada to combat human trafficking.

over five years, and per year to establish the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which launched in , as well as ongoing work across the Government of to combat human trafficking. In 2020, Public Safety Canada launched a call for proposals for organizations working to prevent and address human trafficking and support at-risk populations and survivors. Through this call, $8.4 million is being made available for 20 projects that work to prevent and address human trafficking and support survivors.

is being made available for 20 projects that work to prevent and address human trafficking and support survivors. The Government of Canada has launched its national human trafficking public awareness campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness among Canadian youth and parents of the misperceptions of human trafficking, and increase understanding of its warning signs and how to report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities.

Associated Links

