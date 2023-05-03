GATINEAU, QC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $1.9 million for six organizations in Quebec:

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or

Centre Mamik Lac-Saint-Jean

Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association

Femmes Autochtones du Québec

Gookumnouch Advisory Paataksuun

Projet de Travailleurs de Soutien aux autochtones (PTSA)/Indigenous Support Workers Project (ISWP)

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities, can prosper now, and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. This is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"When I meet with Indigenous organizations, I'm heartened by their work to support and protect their community. We know that women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people experience higher rates of violence, and we must continue to prioritize the creation of safer spaces. The funding announced today will help build capacity to address the root causes of gender-based violence and continue to build safer communities, both on and off reserve, in Quebec. This Friday May 5th we mark Red Dress which reminds us to uphold and honour the memory and spirits of all missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls (MMIWG) and Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, plus (2SLGBTQI+) people."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.





that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This announcement builds on previous WAGE funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. Further, this funding also represents a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).





The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $278 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in more than 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 157 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

