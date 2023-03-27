THUNDER BAY, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, was joined by Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, to announce up to $1.55 million, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. This funding will allow the following organizations to further address gender-based violence in their communities:

Aboriginal Peoples Alliance Northern Ontario Anishnabe Kateri Association Nishnawbe Aski Nation Ontario Native Women's Association

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities, can prosper now, and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation still too deeply rooted in our society. The projects announced today will address the root causes of violence, while giving better support to those who survived it – charting a path toward building safer communities. Based on relevant data and culturally informed practices, these organizations and initiatives will build a better future for everyone living in Canada."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The funding announced today will help a number of organizations enhance their capacity to provide gender-based violence prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.





that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This announcement builds on previous WAGE funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. Further, this funding also represents a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).





The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.



contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $278 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in more than 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 157 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

