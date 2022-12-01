LONG RANGE MOUNTAINS, NL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development announced up to $1.6 million to four organizations in Newfoundland and Labrador. This funding will bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide prevention programming and supports to address the disproportionate rates of gender-based violence (GBV) in these communities.

The four organizations receiving funding include:

Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc.

People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre

Empowering Indigenous Women for Stronger Communities

NunatuKavut Community Council

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

This announcement is part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence , an opportunity to recommit to calling out and speaking up against acts of gender-based violence, in Canada and around the world.

Quotes

"The incredibly high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are shocking. Frontline organizations, advocates, and volunteers are the heart of systemic change, and supporting their life-saving work remains a priority. During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, we reaffirm our commitment to working with Indigenous partners, families, and victims and survivors of gender-based violence to end this ongoing tragedy and build safer communities for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The pandemic showed us where the gaps are in our society, and now it is our job to make sure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people do not continue to be left out of the conversation. The Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc., People of the Dawn Indigenous Friendship Centre, and Empowering Indigenous Women for Stronger Communities are all incredible frontline organizations that make our community safer. We must continue pushing for systemic change while on the path to Reconciliation and continue supporting Indigenous organizations".

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"I am incredibly proud of the work that NunatuKavut Community Council does in Labrador. Their culturally-relevant supports make a difference in the lives of Indigenous women in our community, and I'm proud that our government supports their live-saving work. We cannot forget that ensuring the safety of Indigenous women is a key piece of delivering on our commitment to addressing the calls to action in the MMIWG report. Our government will continue standing alongside Indigenous communities here in Labrador and across the country".

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.





that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , we've invested over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.





has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since , we've invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.





contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This funding is a key contribution under the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar 4 which supports Indigenous-led approaches.





This announcement builds on previous WAGE funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Hugo Alvarez, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-551-7846, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]