Federal government doubles down on assisting Canadian startups by investing $90M in intellectual property programs to help them grow and succeed

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is announcing the delivery partners of the ElevateIP program. Budget 2021 announced the launch of ElevateIP, with a $90 million investment over four years to help business accelerators and incubators (BAIs) provide startups with access to professional intellectual property (IP) supports. ElevateIP leverages business networks across the country to enable Canadian startups to protect, strategically manage and leverage their IP.

After a nationwide competitive call for proposals, the following five delivery partners have been selected to accelerate IP support for startups across Canada:

Springboard Atlantic – Supporting startups in Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island

– Supporting startups in , , and Mouvement des accélérateurs d'innovation du Québec – Supporting startups in Quebec

– Supporting startups in Communitech Corporation – Supporting startups in Ontario , Manitoba and Saskatchewan

– Supporting startups in , and The University of Calgary , with Innovate Calgary and Economic Development Lethbridge – Supporting startups in Alberta

– Supporting startups in New Ventures BC – Supporting startups in British Columbia , Yukon , Nunavut and the Northwest Territories

ElevateIP will enable Canadian startups to better develop IP strategies and increase education and awareness of the critical nature of IP in the Canadian innovation ecosystem.

"Canadian startups are some of the most innovative and inventive in the world. That's why our government is committed to supporting them so they can better protect and manage their IP. Through this investment, we are enabling startups to better develop IP strategies for long-term growth. We will continue to do everything we can to see Canadian businesses succeed both at home and around the world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Across the country, Canadian startups are making their mark: creating jobs, spurring innovation and growing local economies. Through our ElevateIP program, the federal government is providing Canadian startups with the professional IP supports they need to take their big ideas to the next level and keep growing."

– Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Halifax

In Budget 2021, the government announced $90 million over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to create ElevateIP.

over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to create ElevateIP. This program will help business accelerators and incubators provide the tools Canadian startups need to protect, strategically manage and leverage their IP.

To help companies understand, protect and access IP, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada launched a comprehensive national Intellectual Property Strategy intended to help businesses protect and capitalize on their IP through education and awareness initiatives, development of new IP tools, and legislative reform.

ElevateIP's nationwide call for proposals closed on June 28, 2022 .

