Government of Canada announces Build Canada Homes inaugural Chair

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced the appointment of Evan Siddall as inaugural Chair of the Board of Directors of Build Canada Homes.

Mr. Siddall brings deep housing, institutional finance and governance experience as former CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Vice-Chair of BMO Capital Markets.

Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that is building affordable homes, supporting builders with financing, and encouraging innovative building methods – using Canadian technology, workers and lumber, and sustainable building practices.

With a focus primarily on non-market housing, supporting a mix of income needs, Build Canada Homes is part of a national effort to speed up housing construction, restore affordability, and reduce homeless.

Since its launch, Build Canada Homes has already committed to nearly 17,000 units through 17 partnerships, with more than 1,900 homes already under construction. This appointment represents a key milestone for Build Canada Homes, moving from early project development to full operations as a Crown corporation.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. By reducing barriers and speeding up delivery, Build Canada Homes is helping build stronger, more affordable communities across the country. The appointment of Evan Siddall, with his experience and credentials, as inaugural Board Chair will help advance this important work and deliver real results for Canadians."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Build Canada Homes is advancing a new, more effective approach to scaling up housing supply across the country. Evan Siddall's appointment will provide Build Canada Homes the governance foundations needed to advance its mandate. I look forward to working with Mr. Siddall who brings deep expertise and a shared commitment to improving housing outcomes for Canadians."

-- Ana Bailão, CEO, Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025. During this initial phase, Build Canada Homes operated as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada to advance early investments, using existing authorities to provide financial support--including contributions, loans and loan guarantees--to a diverse range of housing partners.

On June 19, 2026, the Government of Canada announced that Bill C‑20, the Build Canada Homes Act , received Royal Assent, which established Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation governed by an independent Board of Directors. It also equipped the organization with the governance, tools and flexibility needed to build on this foundation, scale delivery, and partner more effectively with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and industry.

, received Royal Assent, which established Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation governed by an independent Board of Directors. It also equipped the organization with the governance, tools and flexibility needed to build on this foundation, scale delivery, and partner more effectively with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and industry. To advance early progress, transitional provisions in the Build Canada Homes Act allow the inaugural Board Chair to exercise the powers of the Board until at least eight Directors are appointed. Work to appoint Directors is in progress.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]