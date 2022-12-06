Government of Canada announces appointments to Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Helga Reidel and Jeff Allsop to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), the Crown corporation responsible for the delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Ms. Reidel is President and Chief Executive Officer of ENWIN Utilities Ltd. and brings more than 34 years of senior executive and board director experience in the public and private sectors. She has also served in a variety of senior executive and operational roles with the Corporation of the City of Windsor, including: City Manager/Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and General Manager of Corporate Services. Ms. Reidel is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an ICD.D. from the Institute of Corporate Directors, as well as degrees in Commerce and Education from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Allsop brings over 30 years of senior executive experience in a number of industries, including finance, banking and private equity. Mr. Allsop was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of HSBC Securities (Canada), as well as a director of HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Ltd. He has also served in senior leadership roles at HSBC in investment banking in Toronto and London, including as Managing Director and Head of Global Infrastructure Fund Coverage. Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Mr. Allsop holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Ms. Reidel and Mr. Allsop were appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will support economic growth by improving connections between Canada and the U.S. and enabling the continuous flow of people and goods through a safe, secure, and efficient Windsor-Detroit corridor.

Quotes

"As a future link to our most important trading partner, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is key to Canada's economic prosperity. Ms. Reidel and Mr. Allsop's leadership, infrastructure and financial experience will help ensure the timely and cost-effective completion of this project, which will benefit all Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

WDBA is a Crown corporation in the Infrastructure Canada portfolio mandated with delivery and operation of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan . The bridge is being delivered through a public-private partnership, with WDBA overseeing the work of the private partner, Bridging North America, during construction and responsible for operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

and . The bridge is being delivered through a public-private partnership, with WDBA overseeing the work of the private partner, Bridging North America, during construction and responsible for operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from and in support of the Crossing Agreement. The Board of Directors, led by Chair Tim Murphy , is responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as the management and delivery of the project. The board is composed of up to nine members. All directors are appointed by the Government of Canada and hold office for up to four years.

, is responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as the management and delivery of the project. The board is composed of up to nine members. All directors are appointed by the Government of and hold office for up to four years. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $5.7 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once constructed, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Kelly Ouimet, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected], (343) 552-3420; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]