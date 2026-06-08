Government of Canada announces appointment to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the appointment of Isabelle Fortier as a Director of the Board of Directors to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) for a term of three years.

Ms. Fortier is currently the Planning and Programming Officer for Overdose Prevention Response within the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services. Drawing on extensive professional and lived experience in substance use and addiction, as well as harm reduction and community engagement, she works to advance healthier communities through collaborative, evidence-based solutions. She is committed to carrying forward the voices and experiences of families and loved ones impacted by the illegal drug crisis.

The CCSA was established in 1988 as a non-governmental organization to provide national leadership on substance use and to advance solutions to address alcohol- and other drug-related harms in Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly-qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce Isabelle Fortier's appointment to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction's Board of Directors. Her diverse experience in substance use and addiction, harm reduction and community involvement will be a strong asset to the organization."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The CCSA is governed by a 13-member volunteer Board of Directors, of whom the chair and members are appointed by the Governor-in-Council.

The appointment members are recruited by the Board from a number of sectors, including the business community, health professional groups and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members serve a 3-year term, which can be extended for up to 2 additional terms.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]