Government of Canada and Lheidli T'enneh First Nation to build new Prince George hatchery for Fraser River Chinook

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pacific salmon have long held cultural, economic, and ecological significance for First Nations peoples and all British Columbians. Climate change, habitat loss, and fishing pressures are causing many salmon populations, such as Fraser River Chinook salmon, to experience serious declines.

Image – Architectural rendering of the Upper Fraser River Conservation Hatchery Lheidli T’enneh First Nation

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, in partnership with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, announced that the general construction contract has been awarded to IDL Projects Inc. to build the Upper Fraser River Salmon Conservation Hatchery. With a contract value of over $38 million, this investment is an important milestone in the effort to conserve and rebuild Fraser River Chinook salmon.

The hatchery will be owned and operated by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and collaboratively managed with the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, with support from Canfor. It will be built on the north bank of the Nechako River, near its confluence with the Fraser River, and in Lheidli T'enneh First Nation territory.

For Lheidli T'enneh, the hatchery project represents the opportunity to provide support for salmon stocks that have been in serious decline. With a focus on sustainability, the hatchery is envisioned to balance the appropriate level of intervention to both maintain salmon biodiversity and broader stewardship objectives through a Government to Government collaboration. Understanding the critical relationship between salmon and all Fraser River First Nations, Lheidli T'enneh recognizes the importance of this hatchery in salmon recovery and the interests of all user groups.

The hatchery will have an initial capacity to raise 400,000 juvenile Chinook salmon annually, with the potential to expand Chinook capacity or support the enhancement of other species such as sockeye, resulting in thousands of additional adult salmon returns annually.

The Upper Fraser River Conservation Hatchery will include an administration building, egg incubation rooms and laboratory space, interior and exterior rearing tanks, and a workshop building. Operations will initially focus on rearing Fraser River Chinook salmon.

Hatcheries are a key tool for the management of salmon across British Columbia. DFO's Salmonid Enhancement Program plays a critical role in conservation by helping to restore vulnerable Pacific salmon populations, supporting Indigenous food, social and ceremonial fisheries, contributing to commercial and recreational opportunities, and supporting Canada in meeting international stock assessment obligations. Hatchery management is guided by science and incorporates strategies to manage the risks of enhancement while realizing the benefits.

Hatchery operations will coordinate with broader conservation and rebuilding efforts for Fraser Chinook stocks of concern. Collaboration with Indigenous groups, industry, and local communities remains a foundational principle of this work.

Quotes

"The Upper Fraser River Conservation Hatchery is a nation-building project that supports salmon populations, sustainable economic growth, creates local jobs, and strengthens partnerships with Indigenous communities. We're building it with Lheidli T'enneh, on their territory, and their knowledge will guide how it runs. Once completed, it means more salmon returning to the Fraser River, and good jobs in Prince George, while contributing to the long-term resilience of Pacific salmon."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"As a Nation, fisheries are central to the work we do. We remain committed to maintaining biodiversity in our traditional territory while enhancing salmon populations throughout the region. With an eye towards our shared future, we are positioned to impart traditional knowledge and opportunities on Nation youth, while developing new skills and employment opportunities. From training and development opportunities to strong collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, we look forward to working to advance the co-management of a Pacific salmon hatchery in Prince George, B.C."

Chief Dolleen Logan, on behalf of Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

Quick Facts

The Upper Fraser River Salmon Conservation Hatchery was funded through the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative. This hatchery is funded by a one-time capital investment for construction and equipment made under the first phase (2021-2025) of Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI). On March 31, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $412.9 million for the PSSI for the next five years; information on allocation of this new funding will be available in the near future.

The Government of Canada has implemented a mandatory requirement for federal departments and agencies to ensure that a minimum of five per cent of the total value of contracts is awarded to Indigenous businesses.

Through the Indigenous Participation Plan (IPP), IDL Projects Inc. has committed and is currently delivering meaningful Indigenous participation, including subcontracting to the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation over the life of the contract.

The hatchery will be overseen by DFO's Salmonid Enhancement Program (SEP). SEP is an integrated Pacific salmon hatchery, stewardship and habitat restoration program: hatchery production and modernization is a major component of SEP.

Each year, SEP produces over 300 million juvenile salmon for harvest, stock assessment, and conservation purposes. SEP also restores habitat in rivers, streams and wetlands, and supports citizen and First Nation involvement in salmon enhancement and watershed stewardship.

Appropriate site selection is essential in determining the success of a hatchery. To be considered feasible, a site must meet specific geophysical, ecological, biological, and logistical criteria.

Hatchery operations require a very large volume of water with constant temperature and low pathogen risk. Critical ground and surface water infrastructure will be integrated with Canfor's existing water supply infrastructure.

Pacific salmon produced from hatcheries in British Columbia contribute over $100 million to annual provincial GDP and support over 1,500 full-time equivalent jobs in fishery-related industries.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]