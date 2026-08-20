Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia announce the British Columbia Fisheries Fund to support the fish and seafood sector

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada and British Columbia's fish and seafood sector is evolving rapidly and needs the tools to adapt to changing market, environmental, and technological realities. Helping the industry innovate and reach new markets is central to keeping it competitive and resilient for the long term.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Randene Neill, British Columbia Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries, and the Honourable Lana Popham, British Columbia Minister of Agriculture and Food, announced the British Columbia Fisheries Fund (BCFF), with this joint Canada-British Columbia investment of $106.5 million over five years.

The BCFF builds on the success of the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF), and will continue to support the conservation and recovery of wild Pacific salmon. Wild Pacific salmon are woven into the economy and the culture of coastal and Indigenous communities across British Columbia. Protecting the habitat they depend on, remains central to the work the BCFF will support. Projects funded through BCFF will build on BCSRIF's work to restore and enhance salmon habitat to support British Columbia's fish and seafood sector.

Market development and diversification for the commercial fishing sector is a new pillar in this Fish Fund renewal, and responds directly to what the sector is saying: reaching new markets is essential to competitive and resilient fisheries.

The BCFF will support the sustainable, long-term growth of British Columbia's fish and seafood sector by increasing the value of products and strengthening their recognition in the marketplace. With the new market development and diversification pillar, the BCFF will boost commercial fisheries and seafood markets, all while continuing to prioritizing coastal marine stewardship, watershed restoration, and healthy aquatic and coastal ecosystems.

These investments will boost productivity and competitiveness, with a strong focus on opening new markets, supporting healthy oceans and watersheds, and adapting to changes in ecosystems. At a time when reaching new markets matters more than ever, this support helps the sector plan for a prosperous and sustainable future for the fishery.

The Fund is built on four pillars. To be eligible, projects must align with at least one of the following areas:

Innovation – develop new products, processes, technologies or equipment that improve productivity, competitiveness, sustainability or market access in the sector; Infrastructure – adopt, adapt or install new processes, technologies or equipment that improve productivity, competitiveness, sustainability or market access in the sector; Scientific partnerships – improve knowledge or adaptive capacity in response to ecosystem changes and their impacts on commercial fisheries; Market development and diversification – contribute to expanding market access and diversification, both within Canada and internationally, by reducing the impact of trade barriers while supporting growth in the value of British Columbia seafood products.

Quotes

"The British Columbia Fisheries Fund continues seven years of joint work with the province, building on our success, and creating new opportunities. There is room in it for harvesters and scientists to work together, which matters as conditions in the water keep changing. The program also helps fund the equipment and the technology that harvesters and processors need. Finding new markets is a new priority in this Fish Fund renewal, and that reflects the reality of the industry in this present moment."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Salmon restoration is the foundation of a strong and sustainable seafood sector. Without healthy salmon populations and resilient watersheds, there is no long-term future for the markets, jobs and communities that depend on them. Through the BC Fisheries Fund, we are investing in projects that support sustainable fisheries and strengthen the health of our watersheds and oceans. This partnership demonstrates the power of federal-provincial collaboration which will help deliver meaningful outcomes for coastal communities, salmon restoration, and strong, sustainable recreational and commercial fisheries and seafood sectors for decades to come."

The Honourable Randene Neill, British Columbia Minister of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries

"British Columbia's diverse seafood industry produces high-value, in demand sustainable products that are enjoyed by families throughout the province and around the world. This new fund will help B.C.'s fisheries increase opportunities and competitiveness while providing good jobs for British Columbians and supporting economic growth in coastal communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Lana Popham, British Columbia Minister of Agriculture and Food

Quick Facts

Canada's fish and seafood industry contributes over $8 billion to the economy, provides over 63,000 jobs, and exports $8.5 billion in products.

The BCFF builds on the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) originally launched in 2019. Over seven years, this joint Canada-British Columbia investment in 170 projects that fostered the development of new technologies and deepened scientific understanding to support the conservation and recovery of Pacific salmon.

Program funding will come 60% from the Government of Canada and 40% from the Government of British Columbia.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Erik Nosaluk, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected], 613-790-0373; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Media Relations, B.C.'s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, 250-419-8775, [email protected]