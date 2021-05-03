OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected many Canadians, including seniors. Many have spent the past thirteen months isolated from family and friends.

As Canadians, including seniors, continue to adapt to the realities of COVID-19, local governments and community partners across the country are adapting their spaces and services to keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs, and build vibrant, resilient communities.

To this effect, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today joined His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, Tais McNeill, Senior Associate, Ottawa Community Foundation, and Suzanne Nash, President, Plant Pool Recreation Association, to announce $74,238 in federal funding from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative for the Shade Sails Seniors' COVID-19 Compliant Park Programming project.

The Shade Sails Seniors' COVID-19 Compliant Park Programming project will increase the safety and vibrancy of the play area behind the Plant Recreation Centre in Ottawa by installing Shade Sails over a sunny part of the play area and park benches. It will also support the purchase of outdoor recreation equipment and games which can be played while respecting public health rules on social distancing as well as the hiring of a park animator to encourage seniors to get out, gather under the shade, meet new people, walk, and use the COVID-19 compliant games equipment available.

Through the $31-million Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, the Government of Canada, alongside Community Foundations of Canada, is building safer spaces and ensuring a higher quality of life for people across the country, by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

On April 19th the Government of Canada tabled Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience, which includes new measures to support Canada's seniors, including a one-time payment of $500 in August 2021 to Old Age Security (OAS) pensioners aged 75+ as of June 2022. The plan also proposes an increase of 10% to OAS payments for seniors over the age of 75, to be implemented July, 2022. In the City of Ottawa, over 150,000 seniors receive Old Age Security.

Quotes

"Many Ottawa seniors spent the last thirteen months isolated from their friends and family. Federal funding for the Plant Pool Recreation Association's project presents an opportunity for seniors to get out, gather under the shade, meet new people, and participate in COVID-safe games. Through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, we're helping communities build safer spaces, adapt to the challenges of COVID-19, and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This federal investment on the grounds of the Plant Recreation Centre will help Seniors rediscover the joys of being outside and socializing in a way that is safe to them and to others. After more than a year of being isolated, this is a valuable investment that will reap social benefits this summer and for years to come."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting organizations in Ontario to bring people together in our communities both in person and digitally, while respecting public health measures. These projects show us the creativity and resourcefulness of communities as they create temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely."

Andrea Dicks, President, Community Foundations of Canada

"The Plant Pool Recreation Association (PPRA) is thrilled to learn that its grant application has been accepted. Plouffe Park is very important for our community since it is located in a high density area where people have little back yard space. The need for shade by the children's play structure in the Plouffe Park is not new, but the pandemic has demonstrated that need even more. The park has become a safe place for people to stay active and meet outdoors with other people under COVID safe conditions. Providing a shaded area will be welcomed by our Seniors who are underserved by activities available at Plouffe Park. Getting people outside and participating in free recreation activities is what the PPRA is all about."

Suzanne Nash, President, Plant Pool Recreation Association

Quick facts

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative was created to help communities adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and create safe ways for residents to access services and enjoy the outdoors. The Initiative is designed to fund eligible projects between $5,000 and $250,000 that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

and that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions. Community Foundations of Canada together with its partners, including the Canadian Urban Institute , is working with community foundations across the country to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across Canada , including equity-seeking groups, interested in applying.

together with its partners, including the Canadian , is working with community foundations across the country to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across , including equity-seeking groups, interested in applying. The first intake for projects was launched on February 9, 2021 and closed on March 9, 2021 . Successful projects from the first intake have been and will continue to be announced in the coming weeks.

and closed on . Successful projects from the first intake have been and will continue to be announced in the coming weeks. The second intake will open on May 14, 2021 , and close on June 25, 2021 . Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website.

, and close on . Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of website. Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:

over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include: Increasing Old Age Security for seniors age 75 and older to provide them with better financial security.



Launching the Age Well at Home initiative to assist community-based organizations in providing practical support that helps low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors age in place, such as matching seniors with volunteers who can help with meal preparations, home maintenance, daily errands, yard work, and transportation.



Support provinces and territories in ensuring standards for long-term care are applied and permanent changes are made. To keep seniors safe and improve their quality of life, the federal government will work collaboratively with provinces and territories, while respecting their jurisdiction over health care, including long-term care. This work would ensure seniors and those in care live in safe and dignified conditions.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

