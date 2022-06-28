WATERLOO, ON, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Mayor Dave Jaworsky, City of Waterloo, announced nearly $3 million in combined funding to retrofit Waterloo's Albert McCormick Community Centre.

The Albert McCormick Community Centre is a 70,000 square foot facility that provides a multitude of open and accessible spaces and services. It houses a branch of the Waterloo Public Library, an arena, and gathering areas used to support a variety of recreational, athletic and educational programming. The funding announced today will be used to retrofit the facility to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions through lighting and building envelope upgrades. These improvements will reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 101 tonnes annually. Work will include improvements to the space housing the ice rink, making it functional year-round. Funding will also support improved accessibility and inclusivity of the facility through the addition of accessible stalls in each existing washroom and the addition of a universal washroom.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.3 million for this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while the City of Waterloo is providing nearly $600,000.

"The Federal Government's investment will modernize the Albert McCormick Community Centre so it can truly serve all Waterloo residents, regardless of their ability, while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and environmental stewardship. I am so pleased that generations of Waterloo residents will be able to benefit from this partnership between our government and the City of Waterloo."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This grant is another tangible way the City of Waterloo is advancing projects that enhance the quality of life in our city. Albert McCormick Community Centre is an important community hub, and these enhancements make it an even more welcoming facility while operating in a more environmentally-friendly manner. This project reflects two of the strategic priorities established by this Council at the beginning of its term; equity, inclusion and a sense of belonging, and sustainability and the environment."

Mayor Dave Jaworsky, City of Waterloo

Federal funding for the project is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The project announced today is funded through GICB's rolling intake for small and medium retrofit projects, ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

to . Launched in April 2021 , GICB is a $1.5 billion program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

, GICB is a program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

This program will help the Government of Canada reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050.

reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply to the rolling intake and/or competitive intake streams on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

