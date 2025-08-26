GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 Through Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free, the Government of Canada is providing members of the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment they need to keep Canadians safe and maintain current and future operational readiness. Canada has the longest coastline in the world, and it is essential that the Royal Canadian Navy be equipped with superior underwater surveillance capability to protect our country's security and Arctic sovereignty.

The Royal Canadian Navy requires a new submarine fleet that will be deployable in the Arctic with extended range and endurance that will provide stealth, persistence and lethality as key capabilities. The future Canadian Patrol Submarine will employ a unique combination of these attributes to ensure that Canada can detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries in all 3 of Canada's oceans. It will enable the Government of Canada to contribute to international security through deployments alongside allies and partners, while creating opportunities to strengthen Canada's defence and marine sectors.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), announced that the Government of Canada has identified German company Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Korean company Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (Hanwha) as the 2 qualified suppliers for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

This decision was informed by a thorough assessment of Canada's requirements for the CPSP, including construction and delivery timelines for the new submarine fleet. Canada also engaged with other governments and militaries to exchange lessons learned and to gain insights into their respective submarine acquisitions, infrastructure and sustainment programs.

As the current global environment continues to evolve, the CPSP is an opportunity to diversify Canada's defence partnerships and collaborate with allies and partners, while creating long-term opportunities for Canada's marine and defence industries. The identification of qualified suppliers is a critical milestone for the CPSP. It is a positive signal that the Government of Canada is taking the necessary steps to provide members of the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment they need, and that it is prepared to move quickly and decisively to ensure delivery of the first Canadian Patrol Submarine no later than 2035.

As part of the next steps, Canada will conduct in-depth engagements with the 2 qualified suppliers to continue to advance the procurement process.

The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging Canadian industry and creating high-paying jobs at home through the CPSP. As such, Canada intends to leverage work on the submarines to generate economic benefits for Canada's marine and defence industry throughout the fleet's operational life.

"Diversifying our trade partnerships is crucial to ensuring Canada meets the moment as global circumstances evolve. The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, in collaboration with TKMS and Hanwha as the 2 qualified suppliers, is an opportunity to work with allies and strengthen our defence industrial capacity. This is a critical step toward equipping the Royal Canadian Navy with the next-generation capabilities our Navy needs to protect our sovereignty and support our allies."

"The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project will safeguard Canada's sovereignty and strengthen partnerships with our allies by delivering next-generation submarines to the Royal Canadian Navy. The advanced submarines will give our Navy the confidence and capabilities to respond effectively to emerging threats, while creating opportunities for Canadian industry. Identifying TKMS and Hanwha as the qualified suppliers marks an important step toward the procurement of this critical capability."

"Today, Canada takes another step toward acquiring next-generation submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy. This is about defending our sovereignty, protecting Canadians, and ensuring our Armed Forces have the tools they need. Through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, we are strengthening alliances, diversifying defence partnerships, and creating opportunities for Canadian industry."

"Canada is acquiring Canadian Patrol Submarines to build our sovereign capabilities. In addition to meeting the standard requirements of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, all this work will be done to further Canada's objective of maximizing economic benefits under the forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy. This generational project will strengthen our economy, create well-paying jobs and build a more secure, resilient Canada."

Quick facts

The Victoria-class submarines currently in use by the Royal Canadian Navy were purchased used from the Royal Navy ( United Kingdom ) in 1998. The first 3 Victoria-class submarines were accepted into service in the Royal Canadian Navy between 2000 and 2003. The fourth submarine suffered a fire in transit to Canada in 2004, which delayed its acceptance into Royal Canadian Navy service until 2015.





) in 1998. The first 3 Victoria-class submarines were accepted into service in the Royal Canadian Navy between 2000 and 2003. The fourth submarine suffered a fire in transit to in 2004, which delayed its acceptance into Royal Canadian Navy service until 2015. The Royal Canadian Navy's current submarine fleet will remain operational into the mid-to-late 2030s. To ensure a smooth transition between classes without a capability gap, the Royal Canadian Navy requires its first new submarine to be delivered by the mid-2030s.





Submarines are a key element of a balanced fleet that enables the Royal Canadian Navy to project power responsively and effectively far from Canada's shores, with the inherent flexibility and staying power required to succeed across a broad mission set.





shores, with the inherent flexibility and staying power required to succeed across a broad mission set. The CPSP was established in 2021 to inform timely governmental decision-making about a potential replacement class of submarines and avoid any gap in Canadian submarine capabilities. The intention of the project is to acquire up to 12 submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy.





Public Services and Procurement Canada issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the CPSP that was open from September 2024 to February 2025 . The RFI sought input from industry on topics such as capabilities, in-service support, training and infrastructure for the new submarine fleet, and how partnerships with Canadian industry could be leveraged to create economic benefits in Canada throughout the lifecycle of the fleet.





to . The RFI sought input from industry on topics such as capabilities, in-service support, training and infrastructure for the new submarine fleet, and how partnerships with Canadian industry could be leveraged to create economic benefits in throughout the lifecycle of the fleet. The 25 RFI responses received provided the Government of Canada with valuable insights into the best approach to achieve delivery of the CPSP with the urgency required.

