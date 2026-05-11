Government of Alberta, City of Edmonton, and Enoch Cree Nation Announce Joint Investment in Whitemud Drive Improvements

ENOCH CREE NATION, AB, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Alberta, City of Edmonton, and Enoch Cree Nation (maskêkosihk) are pleased to announce a major joint investment in the Whitemud Drive Improvements Project, a critical infrastructure initiative that will enhance transportation capacity, safety, and regional connectivity in west Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Through a three-way cost-sharing agreement, each partner will contribute approximately $9.3 million, for a total project investment of $27.9 million, pending final design updates and approvals.

"Alberta is growing and our government is making smart investments to expand roads that improve people's daily commutes. While others delay and debate, we are getting shovels in the ground for projects that improves safety, reduces traffic congestion, and supports long-term economic growth."

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors

Project Overview

The Whitemud Drive improvements will deliver a four-lane paved roadway between Lewis Estates Boulevard and 231 Street, significantly increasing capacity along this key corridor. The project also includes:

Intersection upgrades to improve safety and efficiency.

Extension of new travel lanes east of Chief Lapotac Boulevard, connecting into the Whitemud Drive jughandle.

Installation of new traffic signals and streetlighting; and

Enhancements aligned with future Highway 628 upgrades west of 231 Street.

Currently, the two-lane configuration of Whitemud Drive is a known bottleneck, serving major residential and commercial areas including Lewis Estates, Glastonbury, Costco, Winterburn School, River Cree Resort & Casino, and Enoch Cree Nation members. The project will address both current congestion and future growth, while improving east-west regional traffic flow.

"As Edmonton continues as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most affordable cities, building the infrastructure we need to keep pace with that growth is essential," said Mayor Andrew Knack. "The Whitemud Drive Improvements Project significantly improves road safety, will reduce congestion for drivers and supports the immediate and future growth of the Enoch Cree Nation. This project is a testament to what we can achieve through regional collaboration and our foundational partnership with Enoch Cree Nation and the Provincial Government."

Design and Construction Timeline

Design progress: Approximately 75% complete.

Expected design completion and approvals: Q2 2026

Tentative construction timeline: Q2 2026 to Q4 2027 (phased approach)

Preliminary work is already underway, with tree clearing completed ahead of the bird nesting period to support timely project advancement.

Land Contribution and Community Engagement

Enoch Cree Nation will serve as the general contractor and is contributing approximately eight acres of road right-of-way to enable the road widening, demonstrating the Nation's commitment to regional infrastructure development.

"Enoch Cree Nation is proud to play a leading role in this important regional project," said Chief Cody Thomas, (Okimâw). "By contributing land and working closely with our partners, we are helping improve safety, mobility, and opportunity for our Nation and our neighbours."

To ensure transparent and proactive communication, a dedicated project website and hotline have been established. Stakeholder outreach has included letters distributed to community leagues, schools, elected officials, Edmonton Transit Service (ETS), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Waste Services.

A Strategic, Collaborative Investment

By leveraging shared funding and aligning with broader provincial infrastructure plans, this project reflects a fiscally responsible approach to delivering major transportation improvements. The Whitemud Drive extension will enhance connectivity across the region and support long-term economic development for residents, businesses, and communities.

All partners will continue working together to finalize agreements and advance construction readiness in the coming months.

About the Partners

The Government of Alberta, City of Edmonton, and Enoch Cree Nation are committed to working collaboratively to invest in infrastructure that strengthens communities, supports economic growth, and improves quality of life across the region.

SOURCE Enoch Cree Nation

Media Contacts: Government of Alberta, Husam Khalo, (587) 346-9153, [email protected]; City of Edmonton, Nicola Doherty, Director Communications, (780) 913-0056, [email protected]; Enoch Cree Nation, Erin Stroud, Director Communications & Strategy, (780) 470-4505 x6907, [email protected]