Enoch Cree Nation Provides Project Update on maskekosihk Recovery Community

TREATY 6, AB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Enoch Cree Nation (maskekosihk) is providing an update on the development of the maskekosihk Recovery Community (MRC), a culturally grounded recovery center designed to support individuals and families on their healing journey from substance use and addiction.

This project represents a significant step forward in addressing the ongoing opioid crisis and advancing Indigenous-led, community-based solutions rooted in nehiyaw pimâtisiwin -- a way of life grounded in balance, connection, and wellness. This is a significant step for Enoch as the residual effects of inter-generational trauma secondary to assimilation efforts continue to negatively influence many Indigenous people today.

Funding and Site Identification

The MRC is supported through funding from the Government of Alberta as part of the province's broader efforts to expand access to mental health and addiction recovery services.

Enoch Cree Nation was identified as a priority location for this investment, and leadership recognized the urgent and ongoing need for comprehensive, culturally appropriate recovery services that reflect the realities of First Nations communities.

This need extends across Treaty 6 territory, where a state of emergency was declared in July 2023 by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 Nations in response to the opioid crisis. Indigenous communities continue to be disproportionately impacted, with opioid-related mortality rates significantly higher than the provincial average.

General Contractor Selection

Following a competitive and strategic selection process, Enoch Cree Nation engaged Melewka Homes as the design-builder for the project. This decision was based on their ability to meet accelerated timelines and their demonstrated experience in developing recovery-oriented facilities.

The selected model supports efficient project delivery while maintaining alignment with the Nation's vision, values, and long-term goals for the facility.

Construction Status and Timeline

Construction of the MRC is nearing completion, with substantial completion anticipated in May 2026, pending final construction and commissioning processes.

Following completion, the facility is expected to become operational in summer 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness planning.

Clinical and Community Partnerships

The MRC reflects a strong network of partnerships that support both clinical excellence and culturally grounded care.

Enoch Cree Nation is working in collaboration with Recovery Alberta and our operating partner to support clinical programming, operational readiness, and alignment with best practices in addiction treatment and recovery services.

These partnerships bring specialized expertise and experience in addiction care, while Enoch maintains leadership in ensuring that all services are delivered in a way that reflects community values, cultural teachings, and local priorities.

Together, this approach creates a model of care that integrates evidence-based treatment with Indigenous ways of knowing -- supporting participants across the full continuum of recovery, from stabilization and treatment to aftercare and community reintegration

A Vision for Healing and Community

The MRC is more than a facility -- it reflects Enoch's commitment to reclaiming wellness, restoring balance, and supporting individuals and families in their healing journeys.

Grounded in culture, connection to land, and the strength of community, this initiative represents a pathway forward that is led by First Nations, for First Nations.

Enoch Cree Nation remains committed to working alongside its partners to ensure the successful completion and operation of the facility.

Additional updates will be shared as the project progresses. Information regarding an opening ceremony will be provided when available, and media will be invited to tour the facility prior to its official opening.

Enoch Cree Nation, proud member of Treaty 6, actively seek to preserve and promote our culture, language, history, and spirituality while advancing our economic, education, health, and social well-being of our people.

By passing down the values of our ancestors and embracing new ideas, we enhance the well-being of our people.

enochnation.ca

SOURCE Enoch Cree Nation

Erin Stroud, Director, Communications and Strategy, [email protected]